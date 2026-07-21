Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton Solidifies His Status Among Top NFL Safeties

There may not be a more important piece to the Baltimore Ravens’ defense than safety Kyle Hamilton entering the Jesse Minter era.

Over the last four seasons, Hamilton has played a key role in helping the Ravens’ defense return to what it looked like in the days of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. It may not be perfect, but Hamilton is that foundational piece to the defense.

With three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro selections to his resume, Hamilton will once again be seen as a key part of the Ravens getting back to the postseason. That has become even more proof with the latest rankings showing how great Hamilton is.

Where Does Kyle Hamilton Rank Among Best NFL Safeties?

Sports Illustrated released its rankings of the top 10 safeties in the NFL entering the 2026 season. As expected, Hamilton made the list, but he ranked everyone else as the number one safety.

Hamilton defines what it means to play safety in the current age of football,” SI writer Eva Geitheim said. “His versatility shines through every game, as he lined up at linebacker, in the slot, at safety and at edge over 100 times during the 2025 season.” “Hamilton’s importance in the Ravens defense cannot be understated. It’s no coincidence that after he exited the Ravens’ Week 18 loss to the Steelers last season, Pittsburgh scored 23 of its 26 points in the game to come back and win. Look for the Ravens to continue using Hamilton’s versatile skill set in Jesse Minter’s defense, similar to what he just did with Derwin James in Los Angeles.”

It’s easy to see how Hamilton is seen as the top player at his position after what he did last season. In 2025, he racked up 105 tackles, 9 pass deflections, 7 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 sack in 16 games.

Ravens Need Kyle Hamilton to Stay Consistent Under Jesse Minter in 2026

This Ravens defense has so many great pieces, but it has not played up to the standards fans have been accustomed to. Last season, they were ranked 24th in total defense, allowing 354.5 yards per game. They were also ranked 31st against the pass and 18th in points allowed per game.

Minter might be the head coach, but he is also the defensive play-caller, leaving him to work out how to get Hamilton involved. The versatility that Hamilton has shown over the years with his coverage skills, as well as being able to load up in the box to rush the passer or stop the run, has made him a legitimate weapon on this defense.

Expectations have risen for the Ravens in 2026 with hopes that they can get back to the playoffs and contend for a Super Bowl. They won’t be able to get anywhere near that without Hamilton playing at the level he has been.