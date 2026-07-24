Ravens Offseason Decision Could Haunt Them in 2026

The Baltimore Ravens‘ offseason was filled with so many decisions to make, including with head coach John Harbaugh and center Tyler Linderbaum.

Baltimore fired Harbaugh and brought in Jesse Minter as head coach. Linderbaum did not re-sign with the Ravens, electing to take record-breaking money with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Ravens also made other big decisions, including passing on a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft and not re-signing DeAndre Hopkins. There could end up being one decision that haunts the team in 2026.

Ravens Might Regret Not Making This Offseason Decision

Sports Illustrated writer Eva Geitheim named one decision on each NFL team that could end up haunting them. For the Ravens, it was not bringing back Linderbaum and electing to look elsewhere at center.

“The Ravens lost center Tyler Linderbaum this offseason, who left Baltimore to sign with the Raiders on a record-shattering deal for the position worth $81 million. While the Ravens should not have been expected to match that total, they did send a market-setting offer to him before he signed with Las Vegas. Ultimately, they lost a top offensive lineman after declining his fifth-year option and not paying him sooner. They will have to hope that center isn’t a weakness for them in the future. The Ravens have looked to combat the loss by signing Ethan Pocic this month. Pocic spent the past four seasons with the Browns, but tore his Achilles tendon last season. Per Adam Schefter, Pocic was cleared to take part in training camp.”

Linderbaum is going to be impossible to replace for the Ravens, as he made three straight Pro Bowls and is considered the best center in the NFL. Last season, with poor offensive line play by the Ravens, Linderbaum still managed to be Pro Football Focus’ fifth-highest-graded center in the league, receiving a 79.8.

Baltimore decided to sign former Cleveland Browns starting center Ethan Pocic last week. Despite his late-season injury last year, Pocic is expected to play Week 1.

Ravens Taking Massive Risk in Not Bringing Back Tyler Linderbaum

In reality, Linderbaum’s $27 million-per-year contract with the Raiders was never going to be matched by anyone. The Ravens had too many holes on the roster to offer that kind of money.

If the Ravens had paid Linderbaum, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson wouldn’t have signed with the team. Baltimore ends up in a bad situation with their pass rush, and their defense suffers for it.

Pocic gives the Ravens stability at center and a reliable starter. Because they didn’t re-sign Linderbaum, it also opened the door for Baltimore to sign guard John Simpson and draft guard Olaivavega Ioane in the first round.

This might end up being a decision that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta loses sleep over. At the end of the day, though, it was the best move for the team in the future.