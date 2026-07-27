Ex-Ravens Starter Shares Strong Words on Declan Doyle

The Baltimore Ravens are entering a new era on offense, with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle taking over.

Doyle finished up his first season as offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears last year. With Bears head coach Ben Johnson calling the plays, Doyle was more focused on game-planning and developing players like quarterback Caleb Williams.

This will be the first time Doyle calls the plays with Lamar Jackson as his starting quarterback. Doyle hasn’t been in Baltimore for long, but the impact he has already made has people excited about his potential.

Former Ravens Super Bowl Champion Shared His Thoughts on Declan Doyle

While appearing on the Ryan Ripken Show, former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl champion Obafemi Ayanbadejo was asked about his opinion on Doyle early on. Ayanbadejo seems to already be a big fan of what he is doing.

“I feel like he’s (Declan Doyle) very detail-oriented. He doesn’t cut corners. And there’s a level of expectation and work product that he wants to produce, and there’s a methodology that needs to be followed to get there. And I think that’s an awesome thing to do, but he seems to have fun doing it. Like when he’s calling Lamar L and he’s talking a little trash, he’s having fun, and Lamar’s talking about he’s getting cussed out, but he’s doing it in a way that is pushing people, but it’s not led by conflict.”

Doyle led a Bears offense that was ranked sixth in the NFL in total offense with 369.2 yards per game. Chicago was also sixth in the league in rushing, averaging 144.5 yards per game.

The Ravens finished 16th in total offense last year with 332.2 yards per game. They were second in rushing yards per game with 144.5.

Declan Doyle Looking to Get Ravens Offense Rolling in 2026

The good thing about Doyle is that he’s got an established talent base in Baltimore right away. He already has Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews all ready to help this offense.

Baltimore’s running game is going to continue to be a focal point in this offense. The hope is Doyle can get Jackson running the ball more, and he can help take the load off of Henry.

Where Doyle needs to get this offense going is with the passing game that finished 27th last season. Jackson is 100% healthy, which should give this unit the boost they need.

He may be calling the plays for the first time in his career, but Doyle seems to have a good grasp of what he is doing. This Ravens offense has a chance to really explode and be way more dangerous than it was last season thanks to the innovations Doyle will bring to the table.