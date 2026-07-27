Ravens’ Biggest Strength Can Make Them ‘Top-Tier Contender’

There is a lot going for the Baltimore Ravens entering the 2026 season, but they will be leaning on one guy to make it happen: Lamar Jackson.

Over the years, Jackson has solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Last season put that in jeopardy after dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season.

After missing the playoffs last year, the Ravens made swift changes to the coaching staff. This should help Baltimore out in the upcoming season, but their biggest strength still needs to be leaned on.

Baltimore Ravens Need Lamar Jackson to Play Superman in 2026

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named every NFL team’s biggest strength and weakness entering training camp. The Ravens’ strength is at quarterback, with Jackson being a key to a Super Bowl run.

The Baltimore Ravens will have a new identity following the departure of head coach John Harbaugh. However, they’re still going to go as far as Lamar Jackson can take them in 2026. Fortunately, Jackson has shown that he can make Baltimore a top-tier contender when he’s at his best. Jackson was limited by hamstring and back issues in 2025, but he’s a two-time MVP who probably should have won a third MVP in 2024. Josh Allen walked away with the award that season, but Jackson’s numbers were better, almost across the board, than they were during his 2023 MVP campaign.

Last season, Jackson completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns to 7 interceptions in 13 games. He only added another 349 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. The Ravens also have a great backfield as a strength to the team. Baltimore thrives when Jackson is playing well, though, making the quarterback position so important.

Can Lamar Jackson Bounce Back From Injury-Filled 2025 Campaign?

Injuries are the only thing that has held Jackson back from reaching the full potential the Ravens have seen over the years. He has won two MVPs, been selected to four Pro Bowls, and has three first-team All-Pro selections.

Things should be better for Jackson in 2026 with the offensive line seeing upgrades at guard. The wide receivers might be young, but two rookies, Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, should provide a much-needed spark.

Having a new, young play-caller in Declan Doyle should help as well. Doyle had success as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears last year, so more innovation should be in Baltimore with him.

It’ll all come down to what Jackson is able to do on the field and if he can stay healthy. As long as that happens, the Ravens should participate in the postseason. Anything less than that, though, and Baltimore could start the offseason early once again.