Ravens Looking for Answer to $5 Million Training Camp Question

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of storylines to follow entering training camp.

Position battles will be all over the place for the Ravens, but monitoring some players there will be big as well. Most people will be watching quarterback Lamar Jackson and how he does with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

There is one player that Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is going to lean on this season who needs to have a big role on defense. The problem is that the question he needs to answer is a complete mystery.

One of the Baltimore Ravens’ Biggest Training Camp Questions Surrounds LB

BaltimoreRavens.com staff writer Clifton Brown looked at 10 of the biggest questions the team has entering training camp. One of them involves the timeline for linebacker Teddye Buchanan and when he’ll return.

“Buchanan is said to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL in December and hopes to return to action in the near future. Becoming a starter at inside linebacker as a rookie, Buchanan hopes to become one of the young building blocks in Minter’s defensive scheme.”

Buchanan had an impressive start to his rookie season last year after being the Ravens’ fourth-round pick. He racked up 93 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection, and a half-sack in 14 games. Buchanan was also named to the PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team last year.

The Ravens called on Buchanan during the season with several injuries on defense, and he delivered. During a game against the Cincinnati Bengals late last season, Buchanan tore his ACL and is still working his way back from it. He’s currently on a four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract with the Ravens.

Can the Ravens Get Teddye Buchanan Back Before the 2026 Season Starts?

The Ravens’ inside linebacker position is already a big question mark entering training camp. While Roquan Smith is always a reliable starter, Baltimore might be looking to someone else to step up in Buchanan’s absence.

They could turn to Trenton Simpson or Carl Jones to step in for the time being. The hope is that neither guy starts Week 1 and Buchanan can make his return by then.

Buchanan ended up being a key piece to this defense earlier than his development plan was. Minter will be able to utilize Buchanan in so many ways in this new-look defense entering the 2026 season.

This was a defense that struggled last season, but it was more about the injuries to the unit for most of the year. Buchanan has a chance of coming back strong for his sophomore year, but when he will return will continue to be a massive question for the Ravens in training camp.