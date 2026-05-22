Ravens K Tyler Loop Enters Summer As ‘Most Scrutinized’ Player

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop experienced the ups and downs of what it means to be an NFL kicker. As the franchise restructured in the offseason, they chose to keep the kicker. Yes, the same kicker, who missed in the last game of the season, preventing the Ravens from making the postseason. However, Loop kept his job, but the pressure increased. Baltimore beat writer Jeff Zrebiec discusses Loop’s future.

Which #Ravens player will be the most scrutinized not named Lamar Jackson this summer? @jeffzrebiec says placekicker Tyler Loop.@bobbytrosset ranked him inside his top five Baltimore players under the most pressure this year. #RavensFlock @ColeJacksonFB FULL SHOW:… pic.twitter.com/aKkqLlujed — Baltimore Collective (@RavensHMA) May 22, 2026

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“He will be the most scrutinized player on the roster this year not named Lamar Jackson.He’s in a tough spot.”

Loo[, while connecting on 88.7% of his field goal attempts, lived in the shadow of a Ravens legend. As a result, the comparison did not go well for him.

Justin Tucker Shadow Casts Over Loop

Tucker’s off-field behavior cost him a job; it was never due to anything he did between the lines. Either way, the door opened for Loop. While not blessed with Tucker’s leg strength or accuracy, Loop did make 97% of his attempts inside of 50 yards.

Although 50 yards is the new metric for kicker greatness, the ability to make shorter kicks under duress is also a clutch trait that will result in wins. However, Loop did miss a 47-yard field goal, and teh Ravens exited the season without a playoff spot.

Fanbase Tires of Failings

Loop missed the biggest kick of his life and will not see another until a big moment. Yet, according to Zrebiec, the Arizona product does not want pity or sympathy.

“He’s in a tough spot. I’m sure Ravens fans are not going to feel bad for him.”

John Harbaugh, for all his success, including a Super Bowl, has watched his team endure losses in the biggest moments. General manager Eric DeCosta and owner Steve Bisciotti fired Harbaugh, hiring John Harbaugh’s former offensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, to bring the franchise back to contention.

New Staff Brings Opportunity

The Ravens cannot return to the season-ending loss. Instead, Loop will look forward as he attempts to build a different path in his second year. Zrebiec detailed the kicker’s progress.

” By all accounts, he’s had a great offseason. He’s kicking the s**t out of the ball. Didn’t miss. But, he’s in the unenviable position of he has to prove that he can be relied upon in the clutch spots. ”

Schedule Sets Up as a Litmus Test

This season’s schedule brings Loop and the Ravens another opportunity, perhaps his final one, to show coaches that they made the right choice. Over the final four games of the season, the team plays the majority of its division games to cap the 2026 campaign. With a single game against both Cleveland and Cincinnati , the Ravens will face the Steelers twice over the final leg of the slate.

However, if Loop does not rise to the occasion before that, he will not be on the roster afterward. Kicking in the NFL is a high-pressure job. Worse, losing a playoff spot to a hated divisional rival is an act seen as unforgivable. Can Loop’s play make fans forget how last season ended?