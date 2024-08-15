Analyst: Ravens Should Look to Trade Former 3rd-Round Pick

What appeared to be a position of concern and question mark for the Baltimore Ravens could be shaping out quickly in training camp giving general manager Eric DeCosta options. The Ravens’ interior lineman position was in flux this offseason, but according to one analyst they should look to trade OL Ben Cleveland prior to the start of the season.

Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler wrote an article on “1 Player Each NFL Team Should Put on the 2024 Trade Block This Preseason” and named Cleveland as the Ravens’ option.

Fowler wrote, “Cleveland, a former third-round pick, has shown flashes in his first three campaigns. However, he’s struggled with consistency and avoiding injury which have limited his ability to secure a starting role.”

When Ben Cleveland plays with low, inside hands he's dominant in pass pro. Just need it to be consistent and he could get there as a pass protecting RG. Dominant stop sign.#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/urgn6UYveP — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) January 9, 2024

The Ravens have gotten strong play out of rookie OT Roger Rosengarten, and he is the future at the tackle position, which now gives the coaches options to get creative with the remaining rotation.

Cleveland becomes the unfortunate expendable player, not because he is underperforming but because of what he could mean for other needy teams.

Cleveland is currently listed as the backup RG behind Daniel Faalele and barring injury may not see much starting time.

“Entering the last year of his rookie deal, trading Cleveland wouldn’t be a move to free up cap space. Rather, presenting the former top 100 pick with an opportunity to compete elsewhere would, in turn, see Baltimore add capital in the draft.” Fowler explained.

With a tight cap situation heading into the 2025 season, it could be difficult to resign the lineman anyway so getting ahead of the situation may be beneficial for both sides.

OL Ben Cleveland Performs Well When Given the Chance

The 2024 season was looking like Cleveland’s best chance to snag the starting job at one of the guard positions as both John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler left in free agency this season.

The 2021 third round pick is only entering his fourth season in the league, so it would be a tough pill to swallow trading him at only 25-years-old. Part of the reason Cleveland has failed to make a mark over those three seasons is due to the fact that he has missed 14 games.

However, it’s when Cleveland is on the field that shows why it would be so difficult to move on from the big man. Over 621 offensive snaps he has only allowed 1.0 sack according to Pro Football Focus.

Further, Cleveland has only committed three penalties in his career, something that linemen can do in a single game.

He played the most snaps as a rookie in 2021 but has not been able to keep a stranglehold on the starting job over the last couple seasons. In Cleveland’s limited snaps during the 2023 season, PFF graded him out at 65.8 overall, which would be tied for 22 (PFF does employ a minimum snap count).

Cleveland has shown that when he gets the chance to start, he can perform at a level that would benefit most teams in the NFL.

Weakness Is Turning Into Strength for the Ravens

Heading into the summer program, fans and pundits were concerned with the Ravens offensive line situation as only two of five 2023 starters were returning.

DeCosta was putting his faith in unproven or untested players at the NFL level. However, so far it seems to be paying off for the GM. This is specifically true for guard Andrew Vorhees, who after missing his entire rookie season due to injury appears to be on his way to securing the LG starting job.

The following Ravens achieved 100% pass-blocking efficiency vs. the Eagles (minimum 10 snaps): – G Andrew Vorhees

– G Ben Cleveland pic.twitter.com/2D5GqNpxxg — 𝗥𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 (@LIVERavenNation) August 13, 2024

Vorhees got an extended look in the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, August 9, and appeared to impress. Ravens Nation Live posted on X, “The following Ravens achieved 100% pass-blocking efficiency vs. the Eagles (minimum 10 snaps): – G Andrew Vorhees,” interestingly the other to do so was Cleveland.

If Vorhees keeps up his play and can stay healthy, he could be pivotal block in a dangerous Ravens’ offense.