Hi, Subscriber

Ravens Lineman Arrested in Georgia After Traffic Stop

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
ben cleveland ravens arrested
Nic Antaya/Getty
Ben Cleveland.

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland is facing a driving under the influence charge after a traffic stop in Georgia on February 12, 2025, police say. The 26-year-old was arrested and charged with DUI in Milledgeville, Georgia, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report.

Cleveland registered a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .178, almost two times the legal limit, when he was given a Breathalyzer at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody about 10:25 p.m., police said.

The Ravens and Cleveland have not commented about the arrest. According to jail records, Cleveland was released from custody early on February 13, after posting $1,000 bond.

Police Say Ben Cleveland Was Weaving Between Lanes & Swerving Before Nearly Crashing Into a Ditch

ben cleveland mugshot

Baldwin County Sheriff\’s OfficeBen Cleveland was arrested in Georgia on a DUI charge.

According to the incident report from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed Cleveland weaving between lanes and swerving, leading to a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said the arresting deputy smelled the odor of alcohol coming from Cleveland’s vehicle and Cleveland’s eyes appeared to be glossy.

The report stated that Cleveland, who was driving a Ford F-150 on Log Cabin Road, nearly crashed into a ditch. Cleveland told police he had three or four beers at a country club but said he had not had a drink in the two hours before he was stopped, according to the report.

A field sobriety test was administered at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Cleveland was then arrested and cited on the DUI charge along with failure to maintain a lane. Cleveland’s blood alcohol content was tested again after he was taken to the jail, and he blew a .161, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, a first-offense DUI charge, a misdemeanor, could carry up to a year in jail, a minimum fine of $300 (and up to $1,000), license suspension up to a year, a mandatory minimum of 40 hours of community service and a $210 license reinstatement fee.

Cleveland, a 3rd Round Pick Out of the University of Georgia in 2021, Played in 17 Games in 2024

Cleveland is from Toccoa, Georgia, and played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2016 to 2020. He was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft with the 94th overall pick.

He has played in 54 games in his four seasons in Baltimore, including 17 in 2024 as a reserve lineman. Cleveland is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March as his rookie contract comes to an end. He has played at guard and center during his NFL career.

At the start of the 2024 season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh had a blunt response when asked about Cleveland’s lack of playing time, telling reporters, “If Ben had earned the job at right guard, he would be the starting right guard. You look at the tape, and he didn’t beat out Daniel [Faalele] or anybody. … our evaluation right now is that Daniel outplayed Ben. Just facts, straight up. Matter of fact.”

Harbaugh added that he wanted to see Cleveland, “take the next step,” adding, he “knows what he needs to do. If he wants playing time, he knows how he needs to play and how he needs to practice when he gets that chance.”

Tom Cleary is an editor and reporter who covers breaking news, fantasy sports, golf, the NFL, NBA and UFC. Tom is based in Connecticut and started his career working in local newspapers. He has worked at Heavy as a writer and editor since 2015. More about Tom Cleary

Read More

Baltimore Ravens Players

Nelson Agholor's headshot N. Agholor
Rasheen Ali's headshot R. Ali
Mark Andrews's headshot M. Andrews
Jalyn Armour-Davis's headshot J. Armour-Davis
Rashod Bateman's headshot R. Bateman
Chris Board's headshot C. Board
Beau Brade's headshot B. Brade
Corey Bullock's headshot C. Bullock
Ben Cleveland's headshot B. Cleveland
Malik Cunningham's headshot M. Cunningham
Darrian Dalcourt's headshot D. Dalcourt
Daniel Faalele's headshot D. Faalele
Zay Flowers's headshot Z. Flowers
Kyle Hamilton's headshot K. Hamilton
Malik Hamm's headshot M. Hamm
Malik Harrison's headshot M. Harrison
Deonte Harty's headshot D. Harty
Derrick Henry's headshot D. Henry
Justice Hill's headshot J. Hill
Marlon Humphrey's headshot M. Humphrey
Adisa Isaac's headshot A. Isaac
Qadir Ismail's headshot Q. Ismail
Lamar Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Josh Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Diontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Travis Jones's headshot T. Jones
Josh Jones's headshot J. Jones
Sanoussi Kane's headshot S. Kane
Charlie Kolar's headshot C. Kolar
William Kwenkeu's headshot W. Kwenkeu
Devin Leary's headshot D. Leary
Isaiah Likely's headshot I. Likely
Tyler Linderbaum's headshot T. Linderbaum
Justin Madubuike's headshot N. Madubuike
Christian Matthew's headshot C. Matthew
Arthur Maulet's headshot A. Maulet
Patrick Mekari's headshot P. Mekari
Anthony Miller's headshot A. Miller
Keaton Mitchell's headshot K. Mitchell
Zaire Mitchell-Paden's headshot Z. Mitchell-Paden
Nick Moore's headshot N. Moore
Trayvon Mullen's headshot T. Mullen
Adedayo Odeleye's headshot A. Odeleye
David Ojabo's headshot D. Ojabo
CJ Okoye's headshot C. Okoye
Odafe Oweh's headshot O. Oweh
Michael Pierce's headshot M. Pierce
C.J. Ravenell's headshot C. Ravenell
Patrick Ricard's headshot P. Ricard
Tavius Robinson's headshot T. Robinson
Roger Rosengarten's headshot R. Rosengarten
Nick Samac's headshot N. Samac
Trenton Simpson's headshot T. Simpson
Steven Sims's headshot S. Sims
Roquan Smith's headshot R. Smith
Ronnie Stanley's headshot R. Stanley
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Jordan Stout's headshot J. Stout
T.J. Tampa's headshot T. Tampa
Justin Tucker's headshot J. Tucker
Brent Urban's headshot B. Urban
Kyle Van Noy's headshot K. Van Noy
Andrew Vorhees's headshot A. Vorhees
Dayton Wade's headshot D. Wade
Devontez Walker's headshot D. Walker
Tylan Wallace's headshot T. Wallace
Ar'Darius Washington's headshot A. Washington
Broderick Washington's headshot B. Washington
Kristian Welch's headshot K. Welch
Tre'Davious White's headshot T. White
Nate Wiggins's headshot N. Wiggins
Marcus Williams's headshot M. Williams
Owen Wright's headshot O. Wright

Comments

Ravens Lineman Arrested in Georgia After Traffic Stop

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x