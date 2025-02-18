Ravens Lineman Arrested in Georgia After Traffic Stop

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland is facing a driving under the influence charge after a traffic stop in Georgia on February 12, 2025, police say. The 26-year-old was arrested and charged with DUI in Milledgeville, Georgia, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report.

Cleveland registered a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .178, almost two times the legal limit, when he was given a Breathalyzer at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody about 10:25 p.m., police said.

The Ravens and Cleveland have not commented about the arrest. According to jail records, Cleveland was released from custody early on February 13, after posting $1,000 bond.

Police Say Ben Cleveland Was Weaving Between Lanes & Swerving Before Nearly Crashing Into a Ditch

According to the incident report from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed Cleveland weaving between lanes and swerving, leading to a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said the arresting deputy smelled the odor of alcohol coming from Cleveland’s vehicle and Cleveland’s eyes appeared to be glossy.

The report stated that Cleveland, who was driving a Ford F-150 on Log Cabin Road, nearly crashed into a ditch. Cleveland told police he had three or four beers at a country club but said he had not had a drink in the two hours before he was stopped, according to the report.

A field sobriety test was administered at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Cleveland was then arrested and cited on the DUI charge along with failure to maintain a lane. Cleveland’s blood alcohol content was tested again after he was taken to the jail, and he blew a .161, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, a first-offense DUI charge, a misdemeanor, could carry up to a year in jail, a minimum fine of $300 (and up to $1,000), license suspension up to a year, a mandatory minimum of 40 hours of community service and a $210 license reinstatement fee.

Cleveland, a 3rd Round Pick Out of the University of Georgia in 2021, Played in 17 Games in 2024

Play

Cleveland is from Toccoa, Georgia, and played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2016 to 2020. He was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft with the 94th overall pick.

He has played in 54 games in his four seasons in Baltimore, including 17 in 2024 as a reserve lineman. Cleveland is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March as his rookie contract comes to an end. He has played at guard and center during his NFL career.

At the start of the 2024 season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh had a blunt response when asked about Cleveland’s lack of playing time, telling reporters, “If Ben had earned the job at right guard, he would be the starting right guard. You look at the tape, and he didn’t beat out Daniel [Faalele] or anybody. … our evaluation right now is that Daniel outplayed Ben. Just facts, straight up. Matter of fact.”

Harbaugh added that he wanted to see Cleveland, “take the next step,” adding, he “knows what he needs to do. If he wants playing time, he knows how he needs to play and how he needs to practice when he gets that chance.”