Ben Roethlisberger Doesn’t Hold Back on Ravens, Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are heading into the 2026 NFL season looking to get back on track.

Last season, the Ravens entered the year as a top-tier Super Bowl contender in the AFC. Unfortunately, they didn’t even end up making the playoffs.

After such a disappointing year, Baltimore decided to make some major changes. John Harbaugh was relieved of his duties as the team’s head coach. That move alone was a major shakeup for a team that has seemingly needed one in recent years.

Despite moving on from a legendary head coach, the Ravens still look the part of a contender. However, there is a lot of pressure facing the team or else more changes could be in store.

With that being said, former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has spoken out with some strong words about what he thinks is coming for Baltimore.

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Dismal Prediction for Ravens, Lamar Jackson

Roethlisberger, who doesn’t have many fans in Baltimore, did not hold back from sharing some strong thoughts about the Ravens. He expects to see the team fall off.

“I think they’re falling apart. I don’t think they’re the same team. They just feel different. They feel like their window closed,” Roethlisberger said.

“To me, losing Harbaugh, King Henry’s a year older, his body’s taking a beating, what’s was going on with Lamar last year? He just didn’t seem like the Lamar that we’ve been used to seeing.”

At the end of the day, it’s hard to claim that “Big Ben” is wrong with this statement. Baltimore has a lot to prove this season.

There have even been rumors about Jackson potentially leaving the Ravens at some point in the near future. If the team goes through another down season, they could consider blowing it up.

What Are the Experts Predicting for the Ravens?

ESPN’s Mike Clay has an opinion that fires back at Roethlisberger’s thoughts. He believes that Baltimore is one of the best teams in the NFL and has the team’s projected win total at 11.5.

If the Ravens can make that happen, they would easily make the playoffs.

Jackson is due for a big season. Back in 2024, he won the NFL MVP award and completed 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also ran for 915 yards and four more touchdowns.

Last season, he threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while completing 63.6 percent of his passes across 13 games. Jackson also ran for 349 yards and two scores.

It will be interesting to see what the 2026 season has in store for the Ravens. Roethlisberger, a former bitter rival, has made his opinion perfectly clear.