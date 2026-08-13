Ravens Praised for Signing NFL’s Best Free-Agent ‘Steal’

The Baltimore Ravens did what most NFL teams don’t take time to do when they brought back veteran NFL defensive lineman Calais Campbell for a 19th and final season in free agency — they made a backup plan.

The Ravens understand they have a roster that looks like a Super Bowl contender as long as they have at least a passable presence on the interior defensive line — something Campbell very much brings.

The key for the Ravens was avoiding the “wish in 1 hand” approach to the recovery of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who hasn’t played since Week 2 of the 2025 regular season after a severe neck injury.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay singled out the Ravens for the NFL’s biggest free-agent “steal” by signing Campbell to a 1-year, $5.5 million contract.