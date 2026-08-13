Ravens Praised for Signing NFL’s Best Free-Agent ‘Steal’

The Baltimore Ravens did what most NFL teams don’t take time to do when they brought back veteran NFL defensive lineman Calais Campbell for a 19th and final season in free agency — they made a backup plan.
The Ravens understand they have a roster that looks like a Super Bowl contender as long as they have at least a passable presence on the interior defensive line — something Campbell very much brings.
The key for the Ravens was avoiding the “wish in 1 hand” approach to the recovery of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who hasn’t played since Week 2 of the 2025 regular season after a severe neck injury.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay singled out the Ravens for the NFL’s biggest free-agent “steal” by signing Campbell to a 1-year, $5.5 million contract.
“This won’t be Campbell’s first stint in Charm City, having last played for the Ravens back in 2022,” Kay wrote on August 13. “The defensive end was productive that season — notching 5.5 sacks in 14 games — and has remained a stalwart contributor for each of the three different clubs he’s suited up for over the three years that followed, recording five-plus sacks in each of those campaigns. Campbell may no longer be an every-down defender and hasn’t logged a defensive snap share higher than 64 percent since 2019, but he’s still capable of playing at least half of Baltimore’s defensive snaps at a high level while serving as a leader both on and off the field. Given his budget contract and renowned ability to stay healthy, Campbell will deliver far greater results in 2026 than his pay might suggest.”
Dealing With Unthinkable Personal Tragedy
On June 30, Campbell’s older brother, 41-year-old Ciarre Campbell, was arrested on suspicion of murdering his mother, 71-year-old Nateal Campbell.
Ciarre Campbell was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony, according to jail records.
The Campbell family released a statement on July 1: “We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”
Campbell missed the start of training camp dealing with the personal tragedy and is 1 of 8 children. His father, Charles, died in 2003, when Campbell was just 17 years old.
Campbell Comes Back to Ravens for Final Season
Campbell, who is also a 4-time NFL All-Pro, was a 2nd-round pick (No. 50overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played for the Cardinals again in 2025 and had 6.5 sacks. He has $150.6 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season.
“Six-time Pro-Bowl DE Calais Campbell, who played in Baltimore from 2020-2022, is returning to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on May 6 “Campbell will turn 40 on Sept. 1 and this will be his 19th NFL season … here’s how long Calais Campbell has been performing at a high level: He was voted to the NFL’s 2010 All-Decade team.”
Ravens Praised for Signing NFL’s Best Free-Agent ‘Steal’