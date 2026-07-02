Ravens Yet to Address ‘Biggest Question’ With Injured $98 Million Star

The Baltimore Ravens are 1 team with defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike in the fold and an entirely different team without him. He’s that good, and it doesn’t matter how the Ravens spin it; another player his caliber just isn’t available to them.

But the Ravens can adapt if they know Madubuike isn’t going to be around for another year — or ever again — after he missed 15 games in 2025 with a severe neck injury. That’s why they hired new head coach and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrbiec singled out whether or not Madubuike gets medically cleared to play as the biggest question facing the Ravens headed into 2026.

“Madubuike’s 2025 season ended after just two weeks, when he sustained a neck injury that jeopardized his career,” Zrbiec wrote. “The Ravens have repeatedly declined to discuss Madubuike’s future and the 28-year-old hasn’t addressed it publicly either. What we do know is that Madubuike had neck surgery in April and team officials are speaking in somewhat optimistic tones about the two-time Pro Bowl DT’s recovery. Head coach Jesse Minter said Madubuike’s status will ‘clear itself up.’ If Madubuike returns and has no restrictions, he’ll be as impactful of an addition as the Ravens could have made this offseason.”

Madubuike Didn’t Have Neck Surgery Until April

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 21 that Madubuike underwent surgery the previous week for a severe neck injury suffered in Week 2 that cost him the final 15 games of the 2025 regular season.

“A boost for Baltimore during draft week: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season, underwent neck surgery last week that left his doctors believing he will be able to resume playing this season, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account. “From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 27, Madubuike’s 21.5 sacks were the most among NFL defensive tackles. His 69 career QB hits are the most by a Raven player since 2020.”

Madubuike, when he’s healthy, has been 1 of the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen — and 1 of the highest paid. He signed a 4-year, $98 million contract extension with the Ravens before the 2024 season.

“Great to hear this news from Nnamdi Madubike,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account. “A gigantic lift for a Ravens defense that didn’t have a single player register more than 5.0 sacks in 2025.”

Ravens Signed $112M Free Agent Edge Rusher

The Ravens made some huge moves to improve their defensive front in 2026 after the loss of Madubuike and injuries that cost quarterback Lamar Jackson 5 games in 2025 were the 2 main factors that sent Baltimore from Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to missing the postseason for the 1st time since 2021.

After attempting — and failing — at a trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, the Ravens went out and signed NFL All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract.

If Madubuike can return to form, being paired with Hendrickson should be a scary thought for opposing teams.

While Schefter’s report should be looked at as a positive step forward for the Ravens and Madubuike, it almost leaves more questions than answers in its wake.

Let’s start with the most basic of those: When is he coming back? If his doctors think he can play in 2026, when might that happen?

It’s safe to assume that Madubuike not being available for the offseason or training camp might not be an option after he just had neck surgery — and it also begs the question of why Madubuike has been going through workouts while he still needed neck surgery. Wouldn’t that be considered an unnecessary risk?

The biggest question about Madubuike, however, is the timing of the surgery.

If he was hurt in Week 2 of the 2025 regular season — a 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns on September 14 — why didn’t he have surgery until over 7 months later?