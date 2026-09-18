Saints Coach Candidly Opened Up About Facing Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

Many NFL defenses have struggled to defend Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the 2026 season is no exception.

Jackson is off to a fast start after leading the Ravens to a 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. He completed 17-of-25 passes for 324 yards and 1 touchdown, adding 40 rushing yards and another score.

For years, Jackson has been a problem to game plan against. New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will get a crack at it in Week 2, when the two teams face off.

Brandon Stanley Opens Up on Facing Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

Staley spoke with the media when he was asked about facing off against Jackson. The former Los Angeles Chargers head coach shared his thoughts on Jackson and what the signal-caller can do.

“This guy’s one of the top throwers at the position. He’s just so spectacular doing the other stuff, that some people minimize his ability to beat you from the pocket. He’s got a very strong arm. He’s got a very quick release, so he doesn’t need a lot of room in the pocket. He can make tight-window throws because his release is so fast. He can drive the ball to all parts of the field. … He’s one of the top players in the history of the game, and that’s just a fact.”

Jackson has put together an impressive resume in his NFL career. He has made four Pro Bowls, earned three first-team All-Pro selections, and won the MVP twice.

Lamar Jackson is a Nightmare for NFL Defenses

There’s no secret that Jackson is athletically gifted as a quarterback, but he is a nightmare matchup for any NFL defense. He has great arm talent and is incredibly fast.

Few defenses in the league have figured out how to stop him. The best they can do is slow him down and hope for the best.

This is a favorable matchup for the Ravens, as Jackson can attack the Saints in so many ways. Early on, Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has been keen on having a balanced offensive attack. At the same time, Doyle isn’t afraid to let Jackson rip the ball downfield.

With wide receivers Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane injured, Jackson could be using his legs more. It could end up being the Jackson-and-Derrick Henry show on the ground, taking pressure off the passing game.

While the Ravens would love to pass the ball, they are banged up at wide receiver and need to find other options. Jackson at least gives them a weapon they can use through the air or on the ground.