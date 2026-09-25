NFL Analyst Got Honest About ‘Average’ Derrick Henry Before Ravens Week 3 Game

The Baltimore Ravens are in the days leading up to their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil, and some interesting opinions are circulating.

Conversations have focused on using running back Derrick Henry in this Ravens offense. Henry didn’t get much work in the second half of Baltimore’s 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

While Henry didn’t hit the century mark, some question whether he can be that consistent a back for them. One NFL analyst went in on Henry, suggesting he may not be an elite back.

Derrick Henry Hears Honest Assessment on Him Before Baltimore Ravens Game

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger appeared on the BigPlay Baltimore podcast, where he discussed Henry. Baldy gave an honest assessment of the veteran running back.

“Derrick Henry is an average back if there’s penetration. He’s not Jahmyr Gibbs. He’s not Bijan. That’s not his game… And so if you’re not giving these guys runways… they’re not gonna be good backs. They’re just gonna be average.”

Henry is currently tied for first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 4. He was also ranked second in rushing yards entering Week 3 with 212.

Is Derrick Henry an “Average” Running Back for the Ravens?

Henry has been one of the NFL’s best running backs for years. He continues to solidify his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he retires.

The problem is that he is more of a power back and not a threat in the backfield. Backs like Gibbs are versatile weapons who can catch and run. Henry is not as much of a receiving back.

While that shouldn’t punish Henry, it has held him back over the last year. Despite rushing for over 1,600 yards last year, he wasn’t a Pro Bowler because his receiving stats didn’t match those of other running backs.

Henry has a chance to silence the critics against the Cowboys in Week 3. He has shown he can use the open field to showcase his explosive speed. Dallas ranks 30th against the run, so Henry may use that speed more often.

It helps Henry that Lamar Jackson is healthy again and using his legs more often. That opens up the running game for Henry. Watch for that to be a factor throughout the game.

Baltimore is looking like a team that may not have the weapons in the passing game, but they can still get it done on the ground. With Zay Flowers potentially being out, Henry could be the focal point of the offense.