Ravens Bring Back 177-Tackle Defender to Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens are about to start adding players to their practice squad, with 16 spots to fill.

Reports are already coming in about who could be the first few to sign with the team. While most are expected, there should be some surprises.

CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz reported that the Ravens are going to be bringing back safety K’Von Wallace to the practice squad. He was a former fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2020.

Baltimore Ravens Will Have K’Von Wallace Return to the Team

Wallace signed with the Ravens back in May. During the preseason, he racked up 7 tackles.

He has spent time with seven NFL teams over the last six years. In 74 career games, Wallace has produced 177 tackles, 8 pass deflections, 4 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Throughout his NFL career, Wallace has started in 2o games. He has made those starts with four different teams. His last one was in 2025 with the Houston Texans.

12th Man Rising’s Jonathan Eig shared why he initially thought Wallace would have been a good fit for the Seattle Seahawks. This is based on who Wallace has worked with in the past.

“Wallace is 28 and didn’t play much last season. It is possible he is slowing down after six NFL seasons. But think about the coaches who signed him last season. After being released by the Giants in late August, he went to Minnesota and eventually Houston. That means that coaches like Brian Flores and Demeco Ryans knew enough about what Wallace could do to want to bring him in. The fact that he was not able to carve out a permanent spot with either team may have as much to do with roster dynamics and injury situations as talent. This year, Jesse Minter (the new version of Macdonald, according to some league followers) brought him to Baltimore. Although Wallace did not win a spot, the Ravens reportedly hope to keep him on their practice squad.”

Baltimore Ravens Keep K’Von Wallace With Team in 2026

Wallace will make for a good fit on the Ravens’ practice squad after a solid preseason with the team. Baltimore is loaded in the secondary at the moment; otherwise, Wallace would have made it.

This is good for the Ravens, as if they have any lingering injuries, they can call Wallace up. Based on his experience on the field, the defense wouldn’t miss a beat.

More moves are on the way for the Ravens, as they get their practice squad filled up with players. Wallace is just one of the many who will be on it and help the team succeed in 2026. Now it’s a matter of who will be joining him on the team.