Former Browns Starting Lineman Signing With Ravens: Report

The Baltimore Ravens needed some help on the offensive line during training camp, and they got it.

At the beginning of camp, Ravens offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji was placed on the reserve/retired list. That left an opening for Baltimore to look for a potential replacement and get some more depth to the position.

Sources told The Athletic’s Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec that the team is going to sign veteran offensive tackle Kendall Lamm. This will make the Ravens Lamm’s seventh NFL team.

Ravens Will Sign Offensive Tackle Kendall Lamm For Training Camp

Baltimore is adding a veteran who has been a starter and accomplished a lot in the league. Lamm has appeared in 132 games, starting 44 of them since signing as an undrafted free agent of the Houston Texans in 2013.

During his NFL career, Lamm has started games for the Texans, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Miami Dolphins. He even caught a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield when he played in Cleveland back in 2020. Lamm has 2 career completions for 8 yards and a touchdown.

Lamm has played for multiple teams in his NFL career and made adjustments to each. He’s proven he can learn any system and start when he is called upon.

While he has never been a full-time starter, that kind of experience is important to have in a free agent. It adds credibility to the type of player he is and how he can help a team.

Ravens Get the Depth Needed for Offensive Line at Training Camp

There’s a very good chance Ravens fans see Lamm play both at left and right tackle. That way, they can have some versatility at the position and put him in a position to succeed.

The challenging part for Lamm is that he is coming into training camp later than the other. That puts him behind the eight-ball on learning the offense and getting comfortable with the snap cadence and calls.

At least Lamm came in early enough that he has almost four full weeks to make an impact on the Ravens. He will need to move quickly to prove his worth, or he could be out.

Lamm will have to go up against Gerad Lichtenhan, Carson Vinson, and Diego Pounds at tackle. While he has more experience than those guys, it still will not be easy to jump guys who have been there a while.

Expect some movement on the offensive line over the next few weeks with Lamm entering the picture. The position battles on the line are only going to get more intense, as they have a guy who could make a world of difference with the backups.