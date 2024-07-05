Ravens Named Candidate to Swipe Former Steelers LB in Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens don’t need starting inside linebacker help when second-year pro Trenton Simpson is ready to replace Patrick Queen, but there’s room for a depth signing, and it would be poetic justice if Kwon Alexander arrived in 2024 NFL free agency from Queen’s new team the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alexander spent a portion of last season with the Steelers, but Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes “a return to Pittsburgh is unlikely, as the Steelers signed Patrick Queen and drafted Payton Wilson to bolster their linebacker corps. However, the rival Baltimore Ravens could potentially use Alexander to help replace Queen.”

Knox also noted how Alexander “proved to be a capable rotational player through nine games before suffering a torn Achilles. Alexander finished the 2023 season with 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. He allowed an opposing passer rating of only 76.3 in coverage.”

The combination of a lengthy injury history and turning 30 in August means “Alexander should be available at a team-friendly price,” per Knox.

That’s a bargain the Ravens should seriously consider. It would mean acquiring a proven and versatile linebacker able to supplement Simpson’s bid to become the playmaker Baltimore’s defenses needs next to All-Pro Roquan Smith.

Kwon Alexander Would Fit With Ravens

Alexander’s well-travelled, but the veteran of five teams is a Pro-Bowl talent when at his best. The 29-year-old has the range to be an impact player in both phases of defense.

His best game usually shows up in coverage, where Alexander is still an asset. He allowed 20 completions from 26 targets in 2023, including 6.3 yards per target, according to Pro Football Reference.

Alexander offered a reminder of his ability to be a playmaker in space with this game-sealing interception against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

A linebacker this adept against the pass would be an ideal complement next to a natural thumper like Smith. This is where Alexander would fit in the rotation, but he’d need to become more physical as a downhill force, after missing 18 tackles the last three seasons.

The more pressing concern involves Alexander completing a full season only twice during his career. Those campaigns occurred in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then six years later as a member of the New York Jets.

If he proved healthy, Alexander would be the perfect mentor for Simpson, who faces a pivotal second season.

Trenton Simpson Needs Breakout Season

Simpson needs to deliver a breakout campaign. He’s being asked to not only maintain, but preferably improve, a partnership that was key to the league’s best defense last season.

The Queen and Smith double act expanded the playbook for now-former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Simpson must showcase the versatility to help new play-caller Zach Orr be just as creative.

That’s a lot to ask of a second-year player with a mere 15 games to his credit. Fortunately, the early signs are good Simpson can handle the call.

At least based on how he performed against the Steelers in Week 18, per PFF BAL Ravens.

It makes sense for the Ravens to trust Simpson, but signing Alexander to a veteran’s minimum contract would be smart insurance.