Ravens’ 4th-Round Pass-Catcher Predicted to Be Roster Bubble Candidate

Now that the main wave of free agency and the draft have been completed, sights turn to workouts and training camp battles that will commence over the next few months. For the Baltimore Ravens, tight end Charlie Kolar may be on the roster bubble according to one analyst.

Glenn Erby, writer for USA Today’s “The Ravens Wire,” wrote an article on “One player on the roster bubble at each offensive position,” and listed the third-year tight end as the risk for the position.

Erby explained, “More run blocker than pass catcher at this point in his career, Kolar averaged 25 snaps per game down the stretch and caught six of seven targets for 74 yards and a score on 41 pass routes.”

Charlie Kolar’s first career NFL TOUCHDOWN 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/mwcWalOS9y — Barstool ISU (@BarstoolISU) December 31, 2023

When TE Mark Andrews went down against the Cincinnati Bengals late in the season, Kolar saw an increase in his playing time. However, Andrews will return for the 2024 season and will look to regain his top dog role in the TE room.

The talented Isaiah Likely will backup Andrews, although there could be an increase in two-tight end sets. “Scotty Washington and UDFA Mike Rigerman could make things difficult,” Erby explained.

Washington joined the Ravens during the 2023 season following the Andrews injury and at 6’5″ he is a monster in the trenches.

Charlie Kolar Had Chance to Expand His Role in 2023

Kolar will be entering his third season in the NFL and has yet to make a splash in terms of contributions to the team. The Iowa State product was drafted in the fourth-round of the 2022 draft and prior to the second half of 2023 played limited action.

In two seasons, Kolar has 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown. Erby wrote, “Kolar finished the 2023 regular season with seven catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.”

#IowaState TE Charlie Kolar 6-foot-6, 260 Short to intermediate target. Chain mover in a pro offense. Wins with leverage/long frame. Will post-up LBs/DBs in the MOF. Reliable at the catch point. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/0fur60y0jq — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 13, 2022

The tight end increased snaps played in 2023, much to do with the injury, but did play 230 offensive snaps during the season. “The second-year tight end started to see more playing time after Mark Andrews’ injury, which kept him out for weeks,” Erby explained.

Kolar was only able to reel in a single catch in the 2023 playoffs against the Houston Texans. He will head into training camp looking to prove his worth as blocker that can make the occasional catch.

With an emphasis on the run game of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, if Kolar continues to improve his run-blocking compared to the other options then he should make the team as a valuable contributor.

Isaiah Likely Will Look to Capitalize on Second-Half Success

A major reason for Kolar being on the bubble is the Ravens other fourth-round 2022 draft pick TE Likely. After the injury to Andrews last season, Likely emerged as a weapon during the second half of the season.

Likely had shown flashes during his rookie season but never got the sustained playing time needed to truly breakout.

Likely finished the season with 30 catches, 411 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, but it was his stats from Week 12 on that were so important to Baltimore.

In 6 games, the sophomore tight end put up 21 catches for 322 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns (including some highlight catches).

In two playoff games, he was able to add another 4 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Erby wrote, “Andrews is back and healthy, while Isaiah Likely could be the best player on the team in this position.”

Likely will look to take the next step in 2024 and carve a larger role out in the passing game and become a more trusted option for Jackson.