Ex-Ravens Coach Urges Team to Sign Indianapolis Colts Castoff

Entering the 2026 season, the Baltimore Ravens have a few roster question marks to address.

One that has many fans and experts worried is the kicker position with Tyler Loop. During the preseason, Loop had a couple of misses that made everyone uncertain about his future.

The Ravens haven’t shown any signs of bringing in competition for him yet. That isn’t stopping one former coach from calling the team to do something about it.

Former Baltimore Ravens Coach Calls for Team to Sign Kicker

Former Ravens defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano took to social media to make a suggestion to the team. After the Indianapolis Colts released kicker Blake Grupe, Pagano shared one word to the Ravens on a decision they could make.

“Ravens?”

Grupe was in a position battle with Spencer Shrader before losing it. Last year, Grupe hit all 11 of his field goals with the Colts, but went 18-of-26 with the New Orleans Saints.

During his three-year NFL career, Grupe has made 81.9% of his field goals. 2024 was his best season in the league when he made over 87% of his kicks.

The Ravens have some questions about Loop after missing a critical field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 last year that cost them a playoff spot. He still hit 88.2% of his field goals on the year.

Should the Baltimore Ravens Add Another Kicker in 2026?

Baltimore will have to address the kicker position at some point. The Ravens might want to give Loop the first few weeks of the season to see how he does.

The Ravens could consider bringing Grupe onto the practice squad as a slight nod to Loop, showing that competition is there. The hope is that it will motivate him to improve his performance throughout the season.

If they do nothing, Loop has shown he is an accurate kicker. He only had four misses last season. The hope is that this isn’t mental and that he can bounce back.

Baltimore will need him to step up in 2026. He has the potential to be a great player, but his recent misses in training camp and games are raising questions.

The Ravens settling on Grupe may not fully solve the problem. He was inconsistent last season with the Saints and wasn’t called on to hit too many long field goals for the Colts.

Loop has a ton of pressure to play better in 2026 than he did in 2025. If he has a bad start to the season, the noise will only get louder, and he could be replaced as soon as possible.