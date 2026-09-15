Ravens Get Clearer Timeline on ‘Promising’ Weapon After Brutal Injury

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to sort out their wide receiver situation after multiple injuries in their Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Baltimore lost wide receivers Zay Flowers and rookie third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane in a 41-23 win over the Colts. Flowers aggravated his hamstring injury again during training camp. Lane fractured his wrist.

While there is no timeline for Flowers’ return, there is less optimism about Lane coming back quickly. The Ravens now have a clearer idea of how to handle Lane after the latest update.

Baltimore Ravens Receive Update on Ja’Kobi Lane

CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz got the inside scoop on Lane and what the next steps are. It appears Lane will miss some time.

“#Ravens promising rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) is currently expected to undergo surgery in the coming days, potentially as soon as tomorrow, sources tell @CBSSports. The current hope, per sources, is for him to be able to return in around a month.”

Lane caught only 1 pass for 11 yards in the win over the Colts. He did catch a touchdown pass, but it was called back on a Ravens penalty.

Ja’Kobi Lane is Going to Miss At Least a Month With the Ravens

It’s going to be a tough loss for the Ravens, as Lane showed so much promise early on. He was considered the star of training camp, making highlight plays every day.

Lane will now be missing at least a month and valuable development time on the field. All the momentum he was building will pause as he recovers from the injury.

The Ravens will most likely not have Flowers either for the short term, leaving them thin at receiver. Rashod Bateman is seen as the Ravens’ new WR1 if Flowers and Lane are both out.

Elijah Sarratt could also see significant playing time after missing Week 1. LaJohntay Wester could also see more playing time. Chris Moore made some nice plays in the Colts game, so he could avoid the practice squad for a while.

Baltimore was hoping for some better news entering Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, but it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Lane was bound to get surgery and miss time. Flowers’ status is still up in the air.

The Ravens are now making adjustments on the fly after having over 500 yards of offense against the Colts. They hope the good times will roll without their top receivers. Running back Derrick Henry should see more touches on the ground as the Ravens could revert to a run-first offense.