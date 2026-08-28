Ravens Afterthought Has ‘New Life’ Entering Preseason Finale

The Baltimore Ravens close out the 2026 preseason with a showdown against the Washington Commanders.

Multiple jobs are on the line and must be decided over the next few days. Things will get tense in the game as players fight for their lives to make it on the 53-man roster.

One position group that will get a lot of looks during the game is the offensive line. After Danny Pinter’s season-ending injury, the Ravens might have a player who was thought of as a lock to be cut now make the team if he plays well.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Has One Shot to Make the Roster

Ebony Bird’s Connor Burke listed four players who don’t have any room for mistakes against the Commanders. Burke named offensive lineman Corey Bullock as one of them on the list, but credits him for having a chance to make the team.

“Corey Bullock might have new life. Once a player who seemed like an easy cut, the pressure isn’t as overwhelming anymore. Don’t get me wrong, he still needs to be pretty much perfect against the Commanders, but there’s at least a path that’s possibly open for Bullock. Baltimore’s center situation is a mess; Danny Pinter was placed on season-ending IR on Wednesday, Ethan Pocic is coming off an Achilles injury, and Jovaughn Gwyn has little to no experience. And at guard, Andrew Vorhees is once again showing he’s unreliable. The Ravens will likely keep two backup guards, and with Emery Jones Jr. taking one, Bullock could sneak in and nab the other. Bullock has experience playing center, guard, and tackle, too. That could make the difference in this competition.”

Bullock was an undrafted free agent in 2024, but did not appear in a game that season. He did play in 16 of 17 games last season, with 13 snaps on offense and 55 snaps on special teams.

Corey Bullock Has a Shot to Make 53-Man Roster With Stellar Performance

During his tenure with the Ravens, Bullock has proven he can help on the offensive line in multiple ways. He has shown his versatility by playing guard and center, which helped him make the team last year.

Pinter is out for the season, leaving the backup center position open. Jovaughn Gwyn could be in the driver’s seat for the job, but Bullock could sneak in there or at least be a third-string.

Bullock has been playing the guard position and is listed as a third-string left guard. He might have work to do to make a jump on the depth chart. The Ravens coaching staff has shown they value versatile players, which is an advantage for Bullock.

Baltimore will need the final preseason game to make some tough decisions on the line. Bullock better make some noise if he wants to be a lock for the roster.