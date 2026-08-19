Ravens Crack Top 10 in Defensive Line Rankings

The Baltimore Ravens revamped their defensive line this offseason and PFF thinks that they are going to be among the best in the NFL in 2026.

According to PFF, the Ravens are ranked as the 7th-best defensive line in the NFL.

“The Ravens’ defensive line was in rough shape by the end of the 2025 season, but few units have improved more from a personnel standpoint this offseason,” Gordon McGuinness wrote in the PFF article. “Baltimore added edge defender Trey Hendrickson in free agency after the former Cincinnati Bengal earned PFF pass-rush grades of 90.0 or better in four straight seasons.

“The Ravens also get Nnamdi Madubuike back on the interior. The 2020 third-round pick generated 121 pressures between 2023 and 2024 before a neck injury, initially feared to be career-threatening, limited him for most of the 2025 season.”

Nnamdi Madubuike’s Return Is Huge

In 2025, Madubuike missed 15 games due to a severe neck injury. This created a major hole within the Baltimore Ravens‘ defensive line.

The Baltimore Ravens struggled to get after the quarterback in Madubuike’s absence.

Under defensive coordinator Zach Orr, the Ravens ranked 24th in total defense during the 2025 season. The Ravens have struggled overall in the past two years.

Baltimore was the 10th ranked defense against the run. They were the 30th ranked defense against the pass. Nonetheless, Madubuike has had success playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

“Madubuike, 28, has been one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen in the league. He went from being a third-round pick in 2020 to a two-time Pro Bowler who signed a four-year, $98 million extension before the 2024 season.” Jamison Hensley wrote in an ESPN article.

“From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve Sept. 27, Madubuike’s 21.5 sacks were the most by an NFL defensive tackle. His 69 career quarterback hits are the most on the Ravens since 2020.”

Madubuike returned to the Baltimore Ravens practice earlier this offseason during training camp. In Madubuike’s absence, there were some names who stepped up on the defensive line. Furthermore, Baltimore has already made moves securing their future of having a disruptive defensive line.

Offseason Acquisitions for the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens signed Calais Campbell to a one-year deal who has proven to still be disruptive late in his career. In the biggest offseason pickup for the Ravens, the team signed Trey Hendrickson to a four-year deal. The move came after the Baltimore Ravens backed out of a trade for Maxx Crosby.

“Ravens and Trey Hendrickson reached agreement on a four-year, $112 million contract. Hendrickson stays in the AFC North and now will be facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals twice a season.” Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Trey Hendrickson believes the Ravens have legit Super Bowl aspirations.

“Hendrickson: “‘I’m in a win-now window. This opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and build something from the ground up is an amazing opportunity. A lot of things have transpired. This is a great fit for me.’” Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account.