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Ex-NFL QB Affirms the Lamar Jackson Truth Ravens Already Knew

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The Baltimore Ravens hosted a 2026 NFL draft wide receiver who's a potential steal for Lamar Jackson.

Most people know how elite Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is after winning two NFL MVPs, but how does he stack up against the rest of the league again?

Last year, Jackson missed four games with multiple injuries and did not look like the same quarterback. He still threw for 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, but hit career lows in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2025.

Entering 2026, the question was whether Jackson was still an elite quarterback in the league. He might have gotten some help to prove that he still is.

Dan Orlovsky Shares How Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Ranks Against the NFL’s Best

Broadcaster Dan Orlovsky

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 22: ESPN Broadcaster Dan Orlovsky speaks before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on September 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his rankings of the league’s quarterbacks in multiple different categories. Here is where Jackson was ranked:

  • Arm Strength – 9th
  • Ball Placement – 8th
  • Mechanics – 10th
  • Decision-Making With Football – 7th
  • Pocket Presence – 6th
  • Second-Reaction Ability – 8th
  • Rushing Ability – 1st

To no one’s surprise, Jackson is considered the best running quarterback in the NFL. Orlovsky talked about how Jackson separates himself from the rest.

“As for those who did make the list, I can’t imagine many would argue for anyone over Jackson. His rushing numbers fell off last season, as he was limited to 67 carries for 349 yards and two ground touchdowns. But he still averaged 5.2 yards per carry, and he had reached at least 750 rushing yards in each of his past six seasons. Jackson’s running ability opens things up for Baltimore, whether it be on designed carries or scrambles. He still has elite-tier speed, vision and suddenness. New coordinator Declan Doyle’s system should capitalize on that more often.”

Jackson has rushed for 6,522 yards and 35 touchdowns. He owns the NFL record for rushing yards in a season and career by a quarterback.

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is More Than Just a Scrambling Quarterback

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Jackson has proven himself to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Orlovsky believes that Jackson has the mechanics and tools of a top-10 quarterback.

Throughout the last few years, Jackson has shown incredible growth as a passer. In 2023, he completed a career-high 67% of his passes, and in 2024, he followed it up with 66%.

He is doing less running of the football and more passing just to prove a point. Jackson is also trying to protect his body from taking too many hits. Last season, he had injuries everywhere on his body from head to toe.

2026 is going to be another step forward for him to prove that he can be ranked among the best. While some might be starting to have their doubts, there’s no reason to. Jackson can throw it with the best of them in the NFL.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ex-NFL QB Affirms the Lamar Jackson Truth Ravens Already Knew

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