Ex-NFL QB Affirms the Lamar Jackson Truth Ravens Already Knew

Most people know how elite Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is after winning two NFL MVPs, but how does he stack up against the rest of the league again?

Last year, Jackson missed four games with multiple injuries and did not look like the same quarterback. He still threw for 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, but hit career lows in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2025.

Entering 2026, the question was whether Jackson was still an elite quarterback in the league. He might have gotten some help to prove that he still is.

Dan Orlovsky Shares How Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Ranks Against the NFL’s Best

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his rankings of the league’s quarterbacks in multiple different categories. Here is where Jackson was ranked:

Arm Strength – 9th

Ball Placement – 8th

Mechanics – 10th

Decision-Making With Football – 7th

Pocket Presence – 6th

Second-Reaction Ability – 8th

Rushing Ability – 1st

To no one’s surprise, Jackson is considered the best running quarterback in the NFL. Orlovsky talked about how Jackson separates himself from the rest.

“As for those who did make the list, I can’t imagine many would argue for anyone over Jackson. His rushing numbers fell off last season, as he was limited to 67 carries for 349 yards and two ground touchdowns. But he still averaged 5.2 yards per carry, and he had reached at least 750 rushing yards in each of his past six seasons. Jackson’s running ability opens things up for Baltimore, whether it be on designed carries or scrambles. He still has elite-tier speed, vision and suddenness. New coordinator Declan Doyle’s system should capitalize on that more often.”

Jackson has rushed for 6,522 yards and 35 touchdowns. He owns the NFL record for rushing yards in a season and career by a quarterback.

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is More Than Just a Scrambling Quarterback

Jackson has proven himself to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Orlovsky believes that Jackson has the mechanics and tools of a top-10 quarterback.

Throughout the last few years, Jackson has shown incredible growth as a passer. In 2023, he completed a career-high 67% of his passes, and in 2024, he followed it up with 66%.

He is doing less running of the football and more passing just to prove a point. Jackson is also trying to protect his body from taking too many hits. Last season, he had injuries everywhere on his body from head to toe.

2026 is going to be another step forward for him to prove that he can be ranked among the best. While some might be starting to have their doubts, there’s no reason to. Jackson can throw it with the best of them in the NFL.