Ravens Picked as Potential Landing Spot for 3-Time All Pro WR

While the Baltimore Ravens running game is expected to pace the league in terms of attempts and results, their passing game may still need improvements. While adding a player that would drastically improve the WR room at this point is unlikely, one analyst believes that WR Davante Adams could be available at the trade deadline and Baltimore should strongly consider it.

Last Word on Sports’ David Latham listed the Ravens as one of two spots (the other being the Los Angeles Chargers) for the star WR if things do not go well for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Latham wrote, “Davante Adams is more than capable of being the top option in any offense, and a trade could give Baltimore the most dangerous attack in the league.”

WHAT A BALLSY THROW ON 4TH AND INCHES DAVANTE ADAMS TOUCHDOWN

pic.twitter.com/iNymjHnJEO — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 25, 2023

With MVP QB Lamar Jackson at the helm, it may be strange to say the passing game needs help, but Jackson has used his legs and the TE position in recent seasons to cover up the lack of WR options.

Much of this depends on if the Raiders decide to trade Adams but Latham points to “The 33rd Teams'” Ari Meirov, who posted on Monday, August 19, “If the #Raiders have a slow start in 2024, it’s fair to say Davante Adams will become a prime trade candidate in October/November.”

If he does become available though, Baltimore should jump all over it. Latham advised, “Zay Flowers showed some promise as a rookie but he might be better off as a WR2 than the focal point of an offense.”

Behind Flowers currently is question marks, with an addition of Adams, defenses won’t know which way they will have to defend.

WR Davante Adams Has Been Prolific Since 2016

When a player of Adams caliber becomes available there should be a line of 31 other teams looking to add his services. Even at 31-years-old Adams is one of the top receivers in the league.

Adams has over 1,000 receiving yards in five of his last six seasons (over 100 catches in those same five of six seasons). Even with below average QB play last season from Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell, Adams was able to secure 103 catches for 1,144 yards and 8 touchdowns.

That is a subpar season in Adams mind as he was frustrated for most of the 2023 season. Adams had hit 1,500 receiving yards in the previous two seasons and took a step back along with the whole of the Raiders team.

LEGEND: #Raiders Davante Adams needs 5 touchdown receptions this season to become just the 5th player in #NFL history with 100 TD receptions through 11 seasons. 🤯🤯🤯 Tae would join Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison & Terrell Owens.@tae15adams, HALL OF FAMER! pic.twitter.com/PRtmOjZ5IK — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 21, 2024

A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All Pro WR, Adams is already a lock for the Hall of Fame, but he is looking to compete for a Super Bowl. With the Ravens he would have that chance again.

In his career Adams has 872 catches for 10,781 yards and an astounding 95 touchdowns. He has shown no stopping or drop in his talent, but he needs better QB play if he wants to get back to those top tier numbers.

Gardner Minshew is at the helm for the Raiders this season, and while that may be marginally better, the WR could find himself asking for a trade.

Will the Money Work in Baltimore With Davante Adams

The biggest question mark in making this trade work could be the money equation. Adams has a $25 million cap hit heading into this season, so prorated out at midseason it should be around $12 million and general manager Eric DeCosta would need to get creative.

The Ravens always could add players back to even out the money, but it could get difficult with their limited cap space.

Even more alarming is Adams has a $44 million cap hit in the 2025 season, but Latham points out there is no guaranteed money left. According to OverTheCap if Adams were to be designated as a post-June 1 cut then he would only have a dead money hit of $7.85 million.

For a team like Baltimore, who is all in this season, their goal is Super Bowl or bust. If they have a chance to add Adams midseason to an already scary offense they should jump at the chance and worry about the long-term ramifications later.