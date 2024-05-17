Ravens Part Ways With 2024 ‘Dynamic Playmaker’ Rookie WR

The Baltimore Ravens made a roster move on Thursday, May 16 when they waived one of the undrafted free agent rookies that they signed a few weeks ago in WR DeAngelo Hardy.

The Athletics’ Jeff Zrebiec posted on May 16, “Per today’s personnel notice, Ravens waived UDFA WR DeAngelo Hardy, who played college football at North Central College.”

Baltimore signed the rookie Saturday, April 27 as soon as the 2024 draft was completed. The UDFA’s agency Exclusive Sports Group posted on X, “Congratulations to our guy DeAngelo Hardy on signing with the Baltimore Ravens! #BeExclusive.”

The NCC product was part of the Ravens for only three weeks but will now look to see if he can either rejoin later in the summer or latch on with another team in the coming months.

Zrebiec also posted, “That leaves an empty roster spot. Baltimore still has 10 WRs on its roster.” The Ravens WR position is looking for an influx of talent to pair with the dynamic Zay Flowers (more on this below).

DeAngelo Hardy a Top Division-III Rookie WR

It is not uncommon for the undrafted rookies not to make it through the summer, but Hardy seemed to have a shot due to the team’s needs.

ESPN’s Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley posted, “Here are six Ravens undrafted rookies who made Mel Kiper Jr.’s final 2024 draft position rankings: Beau Brade: 9th among safeties DeAngelo Hardy: 61st WR….”

Hardy was the leading pass-catcher for NCC during 2023 according to the team’s website and put up 75 catches for 1,353 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

His college team tweeted out, “One of @NCAADIII‘s most dynamic playmakers will begin competing for an @NFL roster in May, as DeAngelo Hardy has signed w/@Ravens as an undrafted free agent.”

ESPN’s Matt Bowen called Hardy the “Most versatile pass-catcher: DeAngelo Hardy, WR, North Central College.”

Bowen went on to write, “Hardy had 25 total touchdowns this past season — 20 receiving, two rushing and three passing — and finished his college career with 58 receiving scores.”

The ESPN writer gave the versatile receiver some high praise calling him, “The Deebo Samuel of Division III football.”

Hardy had a successful college career and is one of the most prolific pass-catchers in division three. “Hardy ranks 7th in #d3fb history w/a @football_ncc record 58 touchdown receptions,” his former team tweeted.

Ravens Still Looking for More WR Talent

Zrebiec pointed out that with the waiving of Hardy that the Ravens still have ten wide receivers on the roster, but many are unproven at this point.

With veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. leaving to join the Miami Dolphins in free agency the No. 2 position is currently vacant. Flowers showed he had dynamic talent as a rookie and will take the next step during his sophomore season but will need help.

The only receiver the Ravens drafted in this class was fourth round pick Devontez Walker out of the University of North Carolina. They brought in four other UDFA wide receivers besides Hardy and will look to see if they can fill out their ranks with a potential undrafted gem.

General manger Eric DeCosta has had success at finding gems in the undrafted pool and will look to capture lightning in a bottle at the position. Behind Flowers the only WR’s with NFL experience are Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman.

Tylan Wallace is also on the roster, but he is more of the kick/punt return specialist rather than WR. What is clear is that offensive coordinator Todd Monken will look to get as much out of his WR corps to assist QB Lamar Jackson during the 2024 season.