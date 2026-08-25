Declan Doyle Announced First Decision Before Ravens Season Begins

The Baltimore Ravens are going through a lot of changes, including what they are doing on offense, starting with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Through the first two preseason games, Doyle was looking to figure out the best way to call the plays. After working in the booth for the first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he stayed in the booth against the Minnesota Vikings last week.

That seemed to be a sign of what was to come for Doyle, but nothing was official. It appears he has made a decision, though.

Declan Doyle Makes First Decision as Baltimore Ravens OC

Doyle spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday, where he was asked about where he will be calling the plays. He said he will stay in the booth moving forward.

“So I had the Philly experience up there. Felt like it was really clean. It went really well. What I was kind of looking for was the communication between myself and the coaching staff, the communication with the quarterback especially. Like, do I feel comfortable with that part? And I mean, I have a direct line to him. And then also, like, I really have a lot of faith in Izzy, our quarterbacks coach down on the field. And what I found was it was really pretty simple to be able to communicate to him, to the quarterback, what the quarterback was feeling back to me. I thought our staff did a great job down on the field. And so when we were getting ready to go to Minnesota, it was really like, okay, I felt really good about how the communication structure was. Do I want to try that down the field? Or if I feel this good about it, like my gut was basically like, hey, stay up here and let’s roll because we don’t have enough really reps left as a coaching staff to be able to go through the stress rehearsal and hit the practice of it.”

The Ravens’ offense has been good through the first two preseason games under Doyle. They went for 440 yards against the Eagles and then 242 yards against the Vikings. Baltimore won both games.

Declan Doyle Looking to Have Success With Ravens’ Offense in 2026

Doyle is building chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense in training camp. While Jackson and most of the starters haven’t been on the field, the results have been mixed.

Baltimore has some things to work on on offense, but there are positives. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has emerged as a potential star in the unit with big plays made daily.

Doyle’s main concern is the offensive line. His whole interior line is brand new and is now trying to figure out the center position since Danny Pinter was ruled out for the season with his injury.

It may take some time, but it’s good to see Doyle be decisive on one decision. Now, he must focus on how to construct the roster on offense before the end of the month.