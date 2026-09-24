Declan Doyle Drops Eyebrow-Raising Derrick Henry Explanation After Ravens Loss

The Baltimore Ravens are facing some heavy criticism this week after falling to the New Orleans Saints 24-17 in Week 2.

The media and fans criticized the Ravens for not running Derrick Henry enough when they were down two receivers to injury. Some of offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s play calls came under scrutiny.

One specific play was in the fourth quarter with over eight minutes left when Lamar Jackson went deep to Chris Moore on a third-and-one at their own 37-yard line. The pass was incomplete, and Baltimore had to punt. Doyle had to face the music and answer for it.

Declan Doyle Explains Baltimore Ravens Third Down Call

While speaking to reporters, Doyle had to explain the reason for throwing it over running it with Henry on third-and-one. Doyle said they’d seen it against the Saints’ defense before and made it clear he’s aware of one thing.

“I am very aware that Derrick Henry’s on our roster and, you know, I love Derrick,” Doyle said via ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. “And it really has to start with our run game. That’s the way our offense is. I thought we were doing a good job in the run game itself. And obviously like in the second half there, we shoot ourselves with some penalties and put ourselves behind sticks at times and have to kind of overcome that a little bit. And so, you know, kind of addressing those issues with our players and making sure that we understand the corrections, how we, how we kind of move forward together. But, you know, I think that’s really what goes into that.”

The Ravens’ offense finished with 312 total yards, and 108 of it was on the ground. Baltimore’s offense gained only 68 yards in the second half on four drives.

Declan Doyle’s Answer on Derrick Henry Draws Criticism From Ravens Fans

Since Sunday, fans have been very critical of that moment. Doyle drew praise after having over 500 yards of offense in their Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. That has completely flipped in one week.

Many have compared it to the problems this offense had with former offensive coordinator Todd Monken last year. Baltimore has had games where Henry got only one or two carries in the second half.

It’s unclear whether this will be a trend in Doyle’s play calling or if it was designed specifically for the Saints’ defense. He admitted that when a play doesn’t work, the play-caller has to take ownership, and he did.

Two games into his offensive coordinator career, and it’s already been an up-and-down ride. Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys promises to be just as exciting, but everyone will watch how Doyle handles it again if he faces it.