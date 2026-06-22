Ravens New OC Already Holding Lamar Jackson Accountable Ahead of Critical 2026 Season

Lamar Jackson is excited about what the Baltimore Ravens offense could become under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

After the Ravens wrapped up minicamp, the two-time MVP praised Doyle’s creativity, attention to detail and vision for the offense. Jackson believes the changes being implemented this offseason could help Baltimore take a significant step forward.

“I feel like there’s going to be a lot of explosiveness this year,” Jackson said. “The way Declan calls plays and his creativity with his mind — how detailed he is — it’s mind-blowing.”

Ravens Report Reveals How New OC Declan Doyle Is Setting the Tone

A new report suggests Doyle has already established himself as a demanding presence inside Baltimore’s offense.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the 30-year-old coordinator has wasted little time holding players accountable throughout offseason workouts.

“From video footage that showed Doyle telling the Ravens how tight they needed to be in the offensive huddle to Doyle admonishing Jackson after he made the wrong play to Doyle sending veteran tight end Mark Andrews and others to the sideline after penalties, the 30-year-old has wasted no time in establishing and enforcing a high standard,” Zrebiec wrote.

The report also noted that Doyle’s relationship with Jackson will be closely watched given their relatively small age gap. Jackson is only 10 years younger than his new play-caller.

Still, early signs suggest the partnership is off to a strong start.

Baltimore hired Doyle as offensive coordinator in February after he spent last season helping guide the Chicago Bears offense. The Ravens viewed him as an innovative offensive mind capable of helping maximize one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Declan to the Ravens Flock,” head coach Jesse Minter said when the hire was announced. “An architect of offense, Declan will build around our players through communication, collaboration, relationships and trust. His innovative mindset, collaborative spirit, team-first approach and extensive NFL experience make him an outstanding addition to the Ravens organization.”

Lamar Jackson Praises Ravens’ New Offensive System

Jackson has spent more time at voluntary workouts this offseason than in previous years as he works to learn Doyle’s system and terminology.

That extra work has already helped build trust between quarterback and coordinator.

During minicamp, Jackson accidentally ran the wrong play and later revealed Doyle quickly let him know about it.

“I like the coaching,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “I want to be detailed, as well, [and] keep the defense honest. So, when we’re doing everything right — the little things right — the defense doesn’t know what we’re doing [or] what we’re capable of on offense on any given play.”

Jackson added: “With the type of coaching that Declan is bringing, that I believe he’s bringing, the sky’s the limit.”

The quarterback enters a pivotal season looking to help Baltimore rebound after missing the playoffs last year. Historically, Jackson has thrived during coordinator transitions. He won MVP honors during his first season working with Greg Roman in 2019 and repeated the feat in his first year under Todd Monken in 2023.