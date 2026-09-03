Ravens’ Declan Doyle Got Another Reason to Feel ‘Most Pressure’ in 2026

New Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle knew, entering his first season with the team, that he would face a ton of pressure.

Doyle is running an offense that includes Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers. That should be a recipe for success for the Ravens. Their 16th-ranked offense last year shows otherwise.

That’s why Doyle must step up in 2026 and lead the offense to a much better finish with no excuses. The heat will no doubt be turned up entering Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Declan Doyle Faces Pressure Entering Year 1 With Baltimore Ravens

ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell shared his list of the players, coaches, and executives who are under the most pressure in 2026. Doyle found himself roped in with Washington Commanders OC David Blough and Philadelphia Eagles OC Sean Mannion. They face a situation where their quarterbacks are adjusting to being under center in the new schemes.

“These quarterbacks will be asked to play in a fundamentally different way from under center. Jackson was in a more conventional offense during his time at Louisville, but he has shredded teams out of read concepts in the run game, which has also created running lanes for Derrick Henry. Daniels’ ability to pick up yardage with his legs in key spots was essential for the Commanders as they sustained drives on third and fourth downs in 2025. And Hurts has three under-center dropback completions in his entire pro career so far. It’s a big bet by three teams with quarterbacks who have already proved themselves as successful without needing to go under center very often. If those bets work out, Blough, Doyle and Mannion could be in line to earn head-coaching consideration as early as next offseason. If not, well, the world isn’t very forgiving to young playcallers. Mannion is the fourth Eagles coordinator in four years. Klint Kubiak had three single-season stints as a coordinator before landing his head-coaching gig with the Raiders. If things go wrong, all three teams could be pursuing new options and moving their quarterbacks back out from under center in 2027.”

Doyle went through a similar transition with the Bears last year as their offensive coordinator. While Bears head coach Ben Johnson called the offensive plays, Doyle worked with quarterback Caleb Williams on that transition, which helped the team make the playoffs.

Declan Doyle Has Some Work to Do With Ravens

Doyle has to get this offense rolling quickly with all the weapons they have. The biggest thing he needed to fix was the offensive line, especially the interior line. Baltimore added three new starters to help with that.

One benefit for Doyle is that he has the NFL’s most athletically gifted quarterback in NFL history. Jackson can do it all, from his strong arm to his blazing speed.

If Doyle does well, he could land a head coaching job somewhere in the NFL. Anything less than a top-10 finish could cause a lot of questions about his future in Baltimore next offseason.