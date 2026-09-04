Ravens Defense Get Good News Entering 2026 Season

All eyes will be on this Baltimore Ravens defense as the team prepares for their Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Now that Baltimore is under new leadership with Jesse Minter, fans are expecting this defense to look different than the past two years.

According to NFL.com, the Baltimore Ravens are predicted to be in the top 10 among defenses in 2026.

“Then again, it felt like everything went wrong for the Ravens last season — resulting in the firing of a Super Bowl-winning head coach who had been with the team for 18 seasons — and they still ranked 11th in OPPG (24.1) amid all the turmoil,” Dan Parr wrote in the NFL.com article. “Let’s keep in mind the Lamar Jackson-led group ranked among the top three in OPPG in 2023 and 2024 before last season’s injury-plagued debacle. It’s not difficult to envision things moving in the wrong direction if the learning curve for new HC Jesse Minter and OC Declan Doyle is steeper than expected, but for now, I’m counting on enough of a bounce-back for Baltimore to sneak back into the top 10.”

The Ravens Defense Has Not Been Up to Standard

It’s safe to say the ferocious Baltimore Ravens defense we are accustomed to seeing has disappeared in the past two years. It is something Ravens fans are not used to seeing.

Under defensive coordinator Zach Orr, the Ravens ranked 24th in total defense during the 2025 season.

Baltimore was the 10th ranked defense against the run. They were the 30th ranked defense against the pass. Though the team was talented on both sides of the ball, they failed to live up to the high expectations of the 2025 season.

Defensively, the Ravens had trouble generating pressure with a 30% pass rush win rate in 2025. According to ESPN, the win rate ranked 28th in the league.

The good news is the Baltimore Ravens played excellent defense during the preseason. The question will remain; can they play their best when it matters most?

Things Will Be Different With Jesse Minter As Coach

If anyone has watched the Baltimore Ravens in the last 30 years, they are known for their defensive tenacity.

With Minter now leading the way, the Ravens have a good chance of getting back to that standard.

“The Los Angeles defense was fast and physical this season, led by Pro Bowl safety Derwin James and Pro Bowl outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu.” Clifton Brown wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “The Chargers had four players with at least five sacks – Tuipulotu (13.5), ex-Raven Odafe Oweh (7.5), Justin Eboigbe (6), and Khalil Mack (5.5). The Ravens are seeking to improve their pass rush, and hitting the quarterback was one of the Chargers’ strengths.”

“Baltimore had the NFL’s No. 1 defense in 2018 and a top-five defense (No. 4) in 2019 when Minter was on the staff. The Ravens are seeking a return to that level of defensive play.”

Under the leadership of Minter, the Baltimore Ravens should be in good hands defensively. With a two-time MVP on the other side of the ball, the Ravens should have big expectations again in 2026.