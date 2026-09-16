Ravens’ Derrick Henry Got Bold Claim From 5-Time Pro Bowl Sack Artist

The Baltimore Ravens might have a 32-year-old running back in Derrick Henry, but that doesn’t mean he still isn’t one of the best backs in the NFL.

Henry continues to prove he is outplaying his age after the Ravens’ 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. He ran the ball 24 times for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns. Henry also caught a 19-yard pass in the win.

It’s becoming clear that no matter what happens, Henry is still one of the top backs of all time. At least one multi-time Pro Bowler believes that.

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry Received Some High Praise

When talking about Henry, Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons shared his thoughts on the back. Parsons was asked whether he considered Henry elite right now; he didn’t agree, but he did share his thoughts on Henry’s overall career.

“He’s gonna be a Hall of Famer. Yes. He’s probably gonna be up there with Barry and them when it talks about breaking the rushing record. When it comes to, like, people having to tackle Derrick Henry and how hard he runs and what he does to defenses, It’s like no one does that in the league.” “When you’re talking about best true generation, don’t matter what era he’s in, I’m going with Derrick Henry.”

Henry put together quite a career, with five Pro Bowl selections and a spot on the 2020 first-team All-Pro team. That same year, he won Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns, both career highs.

Is Derrick Henry Still an Elite Running Back in the NFL?

There’s really no question about how good Henry is at his age. He’s been in his 30s over the last two years with the Ravens, rushing for 3,660 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Typically, at 30, a running back’s career is pretty much over. Henry is showing that he’s actually getting better with age. He is showing zero signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Baltimore intends to make Henry the focal point of the offense, and that won’t change in 2026. In fact, he might actually get the ball more than expected.

The Ravens currently have wide receiver injuries to Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane. With Lane and Flowers expected to miss time, the offense could look to Henry for more touches and as the number one weapon.

Everyone focuses on Henry’s running ability, but he’s a threat in the screen game as well. He has more breakaway speed than people realize.

Baltimore will be calling on Henry to step up and play well throughout the season. He’s showing that he can handle that and add more to the Hall of Fame resume.