Ravens RB Derrick Henry Challenges NBA Star to Backup Bold Claim

There’s nothing wrong with having a dream, but a dream is all it is if NBA star Anthony Edwards believes he could actually tackle Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

The two-time NFL rushing champion explained why dreams and reality are two very different things. Speaking to reporters, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Henry said, “Everybody got an imagination. Everybody’s imagination always goes in their head the way they want it to, but…”

Henry also offered a lighthearted challenge to Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Edwards to prove his claim: “We got to set up a training camp where basketball players come out here and put these pads on and see if they really can get through it. He’s a tall guy, so he ain’t gonna tackle me low, we might have to try that out one day.”

Edwards should think twice about accepting that challenge, even though he hasn’t been shy about his belief he could swap life on the court for the rough and tumble of the gridiron.

Anthony Edwards Overly Ambitious With Derrick Henry Claim

Confidence was obvious when Edwards told Justin Jefferson, All-Pro wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, “You ever need a strong safety, let me know,” per ESPN’s Jamal Collier.

Obviously amused, Jefferson retorted, “You know how we gonna know you serious? When you take that first lick coming up the middle. You and whoever?”

That’s when Edwards made his bold claim, “Me and Derrick Henry.”

He even claimed, “We the same size. If I lifted like y’all, I’d be Derrick Henry. I’m 225, and I don’t lift no weights.”

A little ambition is a must for any elite athlete. NBA All-Star Edwards qualifies as elite, but too much ambition can be a dangerous thing.

Especially if it put Edwards in front of Henry, who is close to impossible for NFL players to bring down clean.

Derrick Henry Going from Strength to Strength for Ravens

Henry has always been a load to tackle, but the 6-foot-2, 247-pound runner might be getting stronger during his ninth season in the pros. That’s hard to believe about a former 2,000-yard rusher, but Henry is setting some remarkable standards just seven games into this season.

He’s averaging 6.5 yards per carry and leads the league with 873 yards on the ground. To put his efforts into perspective, Henry has powered his way for 206 yards more than the nearest running back, Jordan Mason of the San Francisco 49ers.

Henry has also broken 11 tackles, per Pro Football Reference, continuing a career-long trend for the 30-year-old. His ability to absorb hits and keep gaining ground is best summed up by Henry’s 7,028 yards after contact being the second-highest overall rushing tally in football since 2018, according to NFL on CBS.

So Henry’s more productive after being contacted than every other NFL running back is before they get hit. That should be warning enough for Edwards not to put his theory to the test and try to take Henry up on his challenge.

Safer to stay on the court.