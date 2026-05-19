Derrick Henry Injury Scare Stuns Ravens During Important 2026 Offseason

Baltimore Ravens fans briefly held their breath during Tuesday’s OTA practice after star running back Derrick Henry went to the ground, grabbing his knee.

The scare came during 11-on-11 drills as players and coaches immediately stopped to check on Henry.

Fortunately for Baltimore, the veteran running back quickly returned to his feet and later rejoined practice without issue.

After practice, Henry joked about the situation while explaining what happened.

“I laid on the ground a little bit. The ground felt like a bed for a little while,” Henry said. “And I saw you all looked hot and bored, so I was like, ‘I’ve got to give them something to tweet and write.’”

Henry later clarified that he simply banged knees with a teammate.

The moment marked one of the first tense situations for new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, who officially begins his first season leading Baltimore after replacing longtime coach John Harbaugh.

Derrick Henry Looks Strong Entering Year 11 With Ravens

Despite entering his 11th NFL season, Henry still appears physically dominant during offseason workouts.

The veteran said he has not dramatically changed his training routine heading into 2026.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Henry said regarding his preparation.

Baltimore is hoping Henry remains a major centerpiece of the offense alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson as the team attempts to rebound from an 8-9 finish in 2025.

Jackson did not participate in Tuesday’s OTA practice, though Minter said the quarterback communicated his absence ahead of time and is expected back soon.

Safety Kyle Hamilton also missed practice while watching from the sideline in street clothes.

Minter said Hamilton should return to the field shortly.

Elsewhere during practice, second-year kicker Tyler Loop impressed by going 6-for-6 on field goal attempts, including a successful kick from 63 yards.

Cornerback Robert Longerbeam also made a strong impression after missing his rookie season because of a knee injury. Longerbeam broke up a pass early before recording an interception on an underneath throw intended for tight end Mark Andrews.

Cornerback T.J. Tampa added an interception of his own later in practice.

Rookie receiver Elijah Sarratt also stood out with several strong catches and yards-after-catch plays, while quarterback Tyler Huntley connected with rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane on one of the day’s top throws.

Wide receiver Xavier Guillory made perhaps the catch of the day with a diving grab near the sideline.

Ravens Face an Important 2026 Season Under Jesse Minter

Baltimore enters 2026 with significant expectations after missing the playoffs last season.

The Ravens will open the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 after the NFL released the full schedule earlier this offseason.

Baltimore also benefits from having one of the league’s easier schedules based on opponents’ 2025 winning percentages.

The Ravens made several major changes following last season, including moving on from Harbaugh and hiring Minter after his successful stint with the Los Angeles Chargers defense.

Baltimore also strengthened its pass rush by signing former Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson after a reported trade for Maxx Crosby ultimately fell through because of medical concerns.

The Ravens are expected to face several marquee matchups throughout the season, including games against the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Chargers.

Baltimore will also continue its AFC North rivalry battles against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Bengals.

One of the most anticipated games of the season could come against Los Angeles, where Minter will face his former mentor, Jim Harbaugh, after previously serving on his staff.