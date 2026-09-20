All the Ways Ravens Star Derrick Henry Can Make NFL History Again in Week 2

Derrick Henry wasted no time making history in the Baltimore Ravens‘ season opener. He could add several more milestones in Week 2.

Henry rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in Baltimore’s 41-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. His second touchdown moved him past Hall of Famer Marcus Allen for third place on the NFL’s career rushing touchdown list.

Now, Henry enters Sunday’s home opener against the New Orleans Saints with opportunities to move past several more NFL legends.

The biggest milestone within immediate reach involves Eric Dickerson. Henry enters Week 2 with 13,162 career rushing yards, putting him 97 yards behind the Hall of Fame running back’s 13,259.

Henry needs 98 rushing yards against New Orleans to pass Dickerson and move into ninth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

The matchup gives him a chance to do it after the Saints allowed 165 rushing yards in Week 1.

Derrick Henry Can Pass Eric Dickerson & Close in on More NFL Legends

Dickerson isn’t the only Hall of Fame running back Henry is chasing.

Henry needs another 403 yards to reach Jerome Bettis on the career rushing list and 417 to match Curtis Martin. Those milestones won’t necessarily come against New Orleans, but another big performance would quickly close the gap.

His long-term chase has also caught the attention of the man sitting at the top.

Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith holds the NFL record with 18,355 career rushing yards. Henry currently trails him by 5,193 yards, but Smith told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley he believes the Ravens running back has a chance to catch him eventually.

“Oh yeah, I think it’s possible,” Smith said. “Derrick Henry is a bigger back. He takes great care of his body. He’s in great shape.”

Smith has previously said he hopes to see someone break his record during his lifetime, something he didn’t get to experience with Walter Payton when Smith surpassed Payton’s previous mark.

Henry, however, isn’t looking that far ahead.

When reporters asked about Smith’s comments before the Saints game, Henry quickly redirected the conversation.

“I’m not focused on breaking records,” Henry said. “I’m focused on New Orleans.”

King Henry Can Move Past Cris Carter With Another Multi-Touchdown Game

Henry can also make another move up the NFL’s all-time touchdown list Sunday.

The Ravens star has scored 129 regular-season touchdowns during his career, putting him ninth in league history.

Two touchdowns against New Orleans would bring Henry even with Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter at 131. Three would move him past Carter into eighth place.

A multi-touchdown performance would also add to a record Henry already owns.

Henry has recorded 26 games with at least 100 rushing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns, the most in NFL history. Hall of Famers Jim Brown and LaDainian Tomlinson are tied for second with 25.

Another 100-yard, multi-touchdown performance against New Orleans would extend Henry’s record to 27 games.

Henry’s Week 1 performance showed he remains a major part of Baltimore’s offense. He and Lamar Jackson combined for five touchdowns against Indianapolis, with Jackson throwing for 324 yards and adding 43 more on the ground.