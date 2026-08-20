Ravens RB Derrick Henry Gets High Praise From NFL Legend

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has shown no signs of slowing down in his great NFL career.

NFL Legend Adrian Peterson believes the big man can play at a high level for several more years. Adrian Peterson spent most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and last played for the Washington Commanders. Peterson is sixth on the all-time rushing list with 14,918 yards.

“He’s obviously gifted,” Peterson told RG’s Kyle Odegard. “He’s gifted with size, good speed, agility. To be that big and to move the way he moves, it’s been impressive to see him do that, and continue to do it here at 32 years old. I feel like if he can keep his head in it, keep God first, and keep putting work in, shoot, he can do it for several more years at that level.

Derrick Henry Climbing All-Time Ravens Rush List

“Man, it’s impressive to see him continue to play at such a high level,” Peterson added. “He’s such a big back. He does an amazing job of taking care of his body. To me, I know that’s what it takes. It’s taking care of your body and putting the work in. If you’ve got a great supporting cast around you on the field, at the running back position you can really do some incredible things.”

Derrick Henry ranks number 4 in the Baltimore Ravens’ all-time rushing list. He has rushed for 3,516 yards since joining the Ravens in 2024.

In 2024, he rushed for 1,921 yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In 2025, Henry rushed for 1,595 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. While Henry has been a great asset to the Ravens, there have been times when Baltimore did not use the star running back on some occasions.

Derrick Henry’s numbers went down a little bit in 2025, but not because of Henry’s ability. The Baltimore Ravens did not feed the star the ball as much as they did in 2024.

It’s clear that good things happen when Derrick Henry gets the ball. The Ravens just need to stick to their running game which has won them so many games in the past.

Derrick Henry Needs More Touches in 2026

Derrick Henry was brought in to take pressure off of Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been the sole reason the Ravens have been relevant since the 2018 season after he took over as the starter.

Now that Harbaugh is gone, the offense should open up a bit more. Henry will likely get more touches in 2026 due to the hire of Declan Doyle. Doyle was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2025.

The Chicago Bears rushed for 4,190 total rushing yards and ranked 3rd in the NFL in rushing last year. If Doyle could contribute to a team that was third in rushing last year, imagine what he will do with Derrick Henry in the backfield in 2026.

With Doyle calling plays, many will wonder how he will use Derrick Henry effectively as the Ravens will have championship aspirations yet again in 2026. Hopefully, they will get the big guy going early in the season.