Ravens’ Derrick Henry Didn’t Shy Away From Retirement Question

At 32, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is still playing the best football of his career.

Henry is coming off a 1,595-yard and 16-touchdown season with Baltimore, but shockingly did not make the Pro Bowl. That type of performance proved that he has zero signs of slowing down.

Even with his great play over the last two years in Baltimore, the retirement conversation continues to pop up. Many wonder when Henry will decide to hang up the cleats after an already Hall of Fame career.

Ravens’ Derrick Henry Gets Straight to the Point on Retirement Talk

Henry spent time with reporters after Day 2 of practice to address questions about the team and himself. He was asked about retirement, and Henry made sure to make it clear that it isn’t on the top of his mind.

“I don’t try to enter another season thinking about retiring and have that on my mind,” Henry said via The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “That’s not even my mindset. My mindset is: How can I get better, be the best I can be so we can be the best team we can be? But no, I haven’t thought about retirement at all.”

In his 10-year NFL career, Henry has made the Pro Bowl five times and was an All-Pro and Offensive Player of the Year in 2020. He has rushed for 13,018 yards and 122 touchdowns in 153 games.

Derrick Henry Will Be Focal Point in Ravens’ Offense in 2026

New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle hit a gold mine with his new job. Not only does he have the dynamic Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but also Henry in the backfield.

Those two combined help the Ravens have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. Jackson uses his speed to scramble out of the pocket while Henry runs the ball down defenses’ throats.

Baltimore has been a top-three rushing attack in each of the last two years that Henry has been there. Henry has already rushed for over 3,500 yards in two seasons with the Ravens. That should be proof enough that he hasn’t lost a step.

Doyle will add some creativity to the passing game, but nothing will change on the ground. While the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears last year, they were ranked third in rushing as well.

Expect Henry to get the ball early and often for this Ravens team in 2026. Jackson and Justice Hill will get their touches to take the pressure off of Henry, but this offense runs through Henry. Make no mistake about it, the veteran running back is poised to have another incredible season for the Ravens.