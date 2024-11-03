Derrick Henry Has Surprising Reaction to History-Making Performance for Ravens

He rushed for 106 yards, two touchdowns, broke the 1,000-yard barrier and earned a piece of NFL history in the process, so Derrick Henry should be happy with his performance for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, right?

Well, the two-time league rushing champion’s response to his efforts during the 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium may surprise you. Henry told reporters, including Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, “I’m not happy with the way I played. I need to be better the next game.”

That’s more than just a lukewarm answer. Especially since Henry took his season tallies to 11 rushing touchdowns and a league-leading 1,052 yards on the ground.

Those beyond-impressive numbers helped Henry improve his standing in the all-time lists. He’s “now tied for the 3rd-most games with 100 yards rushing and two rushing TDs in NFL history, per @ESPNStatsInfo. This was his 21st such game. The only players who have had more are LaDainian Tomlinson (25) and Jim Brown (25),” according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

It’s difficult to know how to take Henry’s words. They speak to the high standards the Ravens are setting this season. Standards need to be high for a team with Super Bowl or bust expectations, but Henry and Co. could push the never satisfied line too far.

Either way, Henry’s surprise reaction, along with other comments, show the team-first ethic is real among this season’s squad.

Derrick Henry Joining Game’s Greats After Dismantling Broncos

A third rushing crown is firmly within Henry’s sights, but he’s not satisfied merely with numbers isolated to this season. Instead, the 30-year-old is courting greatness and striving for perfection.

Greatness can be measured by Henry keeping company with some of the NFL’s iconic running backs. He’s now surpassed Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, arguably the most exciting, artful runner ever to play, for rushing touchdowns.

Again, Henry’s response to his latest landmark achievement was typically humble. He simply said, “God has been tremendously good,” per Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison.

Henry might be content to remain low-key about his production this season, but head coach John Harbaugh is a little more enthusiastic. Harbaugh considers Henry a unique player during his lengthy tenure.

The man who’s been patrolling a sideline for the Ravens since 2008, called Henry, “different. He’s adding a dimension we have not had before. I don’t know, you can go back to Jamal Lewis, maybe.” per Hensley.

Comparison with Lewis is apt considering the man who rushed for 2,066 yards for the Ravens in 2003 was also a brute-force runner with a true nose for the end zone. Lewis also has something Henry lacks, namely, a Super Bowl ring.

It’s what this Ravens team wants above any statistical prize or personal accolades.

Ravens Staying Focused on Super Bowl Standard

The Ravens know they’re playing special football this season, but they’ll also be aware they were doing the same in 2023. Quarterback Lamar Jackson won a second league-wide MVP award, while the defense led the NFL in sacks, turnovers and points.

None of that mattered once the Kansas City Chiefs left M&T Bank Stadium with a 17-10 win in the AFC Championship Game. The sting of that defeat explains why star players are downplaying their dominance in the regular season.

This modesty can be good for team chemistry. Henry put team first, albeit in a slightly downbeat way, when he gave “credit to the guys who are blocking and making my job easier,” per Zrebiec.

Henry was brought in to put the Ravens over the top. Things are going to plan, but championship hopes can fade in an instant, so Henry, Jackson and Harbaugh are smart to keep setting the bar high.

The only drawback is a team not enjoying the ride. Or worse still, the Ravens being too tight and tense when the pressure is on in the postseason.

A 6-3 team with a juggernaut of an offense and seemingly setting records every week, ought to at least be able to enjoy their accomplishments on occasion.