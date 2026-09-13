Ravens RB Derrick Henry Achieves Milestone During Week 1 Game

The Baltimore Ravens have a 31-13 halftime lead against the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens offense have been rolling in the first half.

In other news, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is now 3rd on the all-time running backs touchdown list, passing Marcus Allen on the list.

Derrick Henry is now behind LaDainian Tomlinson and Emmitt Smith all-time in touchdowns. Henry is showing no signs of slowing down as the Ravens continue to dominate the ground game.

NFL Legend Adrian Peterson believes the big man can play at a high level for several more years. Adrian Peterson spent most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and last played for the Washington Commanders. Peterson is sixth on the all-time rushing list with 14,918 yards.

“He’s obviously gifted,” Peterson told RG’s Kyle Odegard. “He’s gifted with size, good speed, agility. To be that big and to move the way he moves, it’s been impressive to see him do that, and continue to do it here at 32 years old. I feel like if he can keep his head in it, keep God first, and keep putting work in, shoot, he can do it for several more years at that level.

Derrick Henry Climbing All-Time Ravens Rush List

“Man, it’s impressive to see him continue to play at such a high level,” Peterson added. “He’s such a big back. He does an amazing job of taking care of his body. To me, I know that’s what it takes. It’s taking care of your body and putting the work in. If you’ve got a great supporting cast around you on the field, at the running back position you can really do some incredible things.”

Derrick Henry ranks number 4 in the Baltimore Ravens’ all-time rushing list. He has rushed for 3,516 (and counting) yards since joining the Ravens in 2024.

In 2024, he rushed for 1,921 yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In 2025, Henry rushed for 1,595 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

While Henry has been a great asset to the Ravens, there have been times when Baltimore did not use the star running back on some occasions. Things are a little different these days due to a new coaching staff.