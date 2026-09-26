Clock Ticking on ‘Disastrous’ Baltimore Ravens Starter

Few things are less guaranteed in life than a starting spot on an NFL roster — Baltimore Ravens center Jovaughn Gwyn is finding that out in real time.

After the Ravens’ 1-1 start and Gwyn’s glaring inefficiencies in pass blocking, Ebony Bird’s Eamon Cassels believes time is running out for Gwyn to prove he’s a viable, long-term solution to replace Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

“So far, Gwyn has been a mixed bag for the Ravens,” Cassels wrote on September 26. “On the bright side, Gwyn has been a force in the run-blocking game, which has helped Derrick Henry make some big plays. His 86.3 run-blocking grade via PFF (which ranks second in the league) is indicative of this. Unfortunately, Gwyn’s pass protection has been disastrous. Gwyn’s 19.5 PFF grade as a pass blocker ranks the worst among starting centers. He has also allowed five pressures. Before the season, head coach Jesse Minter made it clear that starting Gwyn was a Week 1 decision. If Gwyn continues to struggle in pass protection and puts Lamar Jackson in harm’s way, his time as a starter could be short-lived. Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys could be his last opportunity or at least one of his last.”

The Ravens (1-1) play the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) in Week 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jovaughn Gwyn on ‘Most to Prove List After Week 1

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out Gwyn as having the “most to prove” in a Week 2 home game against the New Orleans Saints — an upset loss by the Ravens.