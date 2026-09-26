Clock Ticking on ‘Disastrous’ Baltimore Ravens Starter

Few things are less guaranteed in life than a starting spot on an NFL roster — Baltimore Ravens center Jovaughn Gwyn is finding that out in real time.
After the Ravens’ 1-1 start and Gwyn’s glaring inefficiencies in pass blocking, Ebony Bird’s Eamon Cassels believes time is running out for Gwyn to prove he’s a viable, long-term solution to replace Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.
“So far, Gwyn has been a mixed bag for the Ravens,” Cassels wrote on September 26. “On the bright side, Gwyn has been a force in the run-blocking game, which has helped Derrick Henry make some big plays. His 86.3 run-blocking grade via PFF (which ranks second in the league) is indicative of this. Unfortunately, Gwyn’s pass protection has been disastrous. Gwyn’s 19.5 PFF grade as a pass blocker ranks the worst among starting centers. He has also allowed five pressures. Before the season, head coach Jesse Minter made it clear that starting Gwyn was a Week 1 decision. If Gwyn continues to struggle in pass protection and puts Lamar Jackson in harm’s way, his time as a starter could be short-lived. Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys could be his last opportunity or at least one of his last.”
The Ravens (1-1) play the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) in Week 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Jovaughn Gwyn on ‘Most to Prove List After Week 1
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out Gwyn as having the “most to prove” in a Week 2 home game against the New Orleans Saints — an upset loss by the Ravens.
“Replacing a legitimate star is a challenge that usually comes with pressure,” Knox wrote on September 19. “Baltimore Ravens center Jovaughn Gwyn, who is replacing Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, is learning that firsthand. Linderbaum had become a fixture of the Ravens’ interior offensive line. Gwyn joined Baltimore on a one-year, $1.2 million contract this offseason. While Gwyn performed well in the run game in Week 1, he drew a critical holding call that negated a touchdown. He also struggled in pass protection and was ranked last among pass blockers by Pro Football Focus. The 2023 seventh-round pick has shown promise but is not yet close to proving he can replace Linderbaum long-term.”
Jovaughn Gwyn Won Position Battle by Default
The Ravens didn’t name Gwyn the starter until just a few days before the Week 1 opener.
“Jesse Minter announces that Jovaughn Gwyn will start at center for Ravens in Week 1,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on X on September 8. “This will be Gwyn’s first NFL start.”
“It’ll be the 2023 seventh-round pick’s first career start,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account. “Veteran Ethan Pocic is still working his way back. Gwyn starts Week 1 for the Ravens after the departure of Tyler Linderbaum.”
Another potential starter, Danny Pinter, suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon on August 19.
Clock Ticking on ‘Disastrous’ Baltimore Ravens Starter