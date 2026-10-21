Ravens Finally Got Encouraging Cam Jurgens Update Weeks After Eagles Trade

Plenty of people have been patiently waiting for Baltimore Ravens center Cam Jurgens to finally play, and Week 7 might be the week.

Baltimore traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Jurgens. As part of the deal, the Ravens sent a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. Philly gave the Ravens Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Over the last two weeks, Jurgens has not been able to play in any games due to being in concussion protocol. Last week, he practiced but wore a red noncontact jersey. That is changing for their Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore Ravens Get Good Cam Jurgens Update at Practice

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley shared a video of Jurgens entering the practice field on Wednesday. It gave Jurgens a new look at practice compared with what fans had seen over the last two weeks.

“Center Cam Jurgens is not wearing a red noncontact jersey for the first time with the Ravens. Jurgens was acquired in a trade with the Eagles on Oct. 7. He has missed the past two games for Baltimore because he’s been in the concussion protocol.”

The Eagles selected Jurgens with a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started 45 of his 62 games and was a Pro Bowler in 2024 and 2025.

This season, Jurgens started Week 1 as the Eagles’ starting center. Because of injuries, he moved to left guard before being traded. In that span, he allowed 12 pressures, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 sack in 146 pass-blocking snaps.

Cam Jurgens Might Finally Play for the Ravens

Jurgens would be a massive upgrade to a Ravens offensive line that could use him. Rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane has held down the center position after the Ravens’ three centers were hurt and have long-term injuries.

If Jurgens can finally play, he can move back to his original center position, and Ioane can return to right guard. That would stabilize the offensive line for the first time all season. Hensley added this note about the offensive line if Jurgens does end up starting.

“If Cam Jurgens plays Sunday, this is what the Ravens’ starting offensive line is expected to look like Sunday: LT Ronnie Stanley

LG John Simpson

C Cam Jurgens

RG Vega Ioane

RT Roger Rosengarten This would mark Baltimore’s fifth different starting offensive line combination in seven games this season.”

The Ravens are set to take on the Bengals in Week 7, with an improved defensive front. It will be a good first test for Jurgens to come in and get a feel for the offense. The hope is that he can perform better than he did the first few weeks of the season with the Eagles.