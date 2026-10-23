Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Addresses Availability for Bengals Game

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t been the same without 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, but it looks like they might be inching closer to bringing him back after he missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

“Lamar Jackson has just come out onto the field for Friday’s practice, which continues to be an encouraging sign,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account. “Jackson has been limited for the past two practices. He’s dealing with a left ankle injury that has caused him to miss the past two games. Ravens play host to the Bengals on Sunday.”

Jackson took the issue head-on when speaking with reporters after Friday’s practice, when he clarified his injury as a high-ankle sprain.

“Lamar Jackson said he’s ‘headed in the right direction’ but he said he can’t call whether he’ll be ready for Sunday,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Called it a very ‘painful’ sprain … Jackson said the swelling has gone down but if he can’t move like he usually moves, he’d be doing a disservice to his team to play.”

Jackson also said trying to play through injury issues in 2025 was “dumb, a little bit” after he missed 4 games.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was noncommittal on Jackson after Friday’s practice.

“Minter said team is still working through Lamar Jackson decision for Sunday,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Declined to say how he’ll be listed on injury report. Did acknowledge that he was limited today but also said he did a lot today.”

When asked directly if Jackson would play against the Bengals, Minter said: “We’re still working on that.”

Ravens Offense Stalled Out Without Jackson

While Ravens backup quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley performed admirably in the second half of a Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and a Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the offense seemed to completely stall out under Huntley in a surprising Week 6 upset loss to the first-place Cleveland Browns.

Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said after practice that Jackson did some work during team period — after the portion of practice open to the media.

“Lamar was able to get a little bit of limited work in,” Minter said, adding that Jackson “just has to be healthy enough to play.”

Ravens HC Minter Cagey on Jackson’s Status

Minter was cagey on Jackson’s status in a conversation with the media earlier this week.

“Minter is still putting Lamar Jackson as ‘day-to-day,’” Zrebiec wrote on X on Monday. “Says he’ll know a lot more Wednesday. Asked if Jackson will practice this week, Minter said, ‘Potentially.’”

“Ravens coach Jesse Minter gave a one-word response when asked if Lamar Jackson’s ankle has improved over the last two weeks,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “Minter said: ‘Yes.’”