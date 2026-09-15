Ravens Got Encouraging $98 Million Update Before Saints Game

After picking up a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Baltimore Ravens now shift their focus to the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens are coming off a strong 41-23 performance against the Colts. That included over 500 yards of offense and a defense that created two turnovers in the win.

Still, a few injuries are worth monitoring for the Ravens entering Week 2. They lost wide receivers Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane to injuries, and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was ruled out before the game. Baltimore could be getting some good news before the Saints showdown, though.

Baltimore Ravens Might Have Starter Back for Saints Game

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Ravens may have some good news coming in Week 2. Baltimore could have Madubuike back on the field against the Saints.

“It sounds like he’s got a real shot to be back Week 2 against the Saints. That is the hope, that’s what I was told when I was covering this Ravens team in Indianapolis.”

Madubuike played in only two games last season before suffering a neck injury, which he has since been recovering from. Last year, he recorded only 7 tackles, 3 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.

Ravens Close to Getting Nnamdi Madubuike Back in Week 2

This could be a turning point for a Ravens defense on the verge of becoming a top-10 unit. They had their ups and downs against the Colts, but dominated the first half to show how good they can be.

Madubuike only enhances the Ravens’ defensive line to new heights. They’ve added edge rushers like Trey Hendrickson to set them up for success.

Baltimore’s defensive tackles with Madubuike could have a field day against the Saints. Their offensive line absolutely struggled in their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions. The Saints allowed five sacks in their overtime loss.

This could be a massive advantage for a Ravens team that really struggled to pressure the quarterback last year. They could finally gain some momentum with the pass rush and get to the quarterback.

If the Ravens want the kind of success they want, Madubuike being back in the lineup would help a lot. He has been one of the NFL’s top pass-rushing defensive tackles. Putting him in the game would help stall the New Orleans offense.

Most likely, Ravens fans will have to wait until the end of the week to hear what the outcome will be for Madubuike. It’s sounding more and more like he’ll play, though, which is great news for the Ravens in Week 2.