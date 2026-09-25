Ravens Get Encouraging Zay Flowers Update Days Before Cowboys Brazil Game

The Baltimore Ravens‘ plans for star wide receiver Zay Flowers are completely up in the air.

During their Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Flowers left late in the first half with a hamstring injury. As a result, he missed Baltimore’s Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Through two days of practice, Flowers has yet to participate in any workouts. With the team’s first practice in Brazil, there is more clarity on what will happen with Flowers, with a good sign.

Baltimore Ravens’ First Brazil Practice Has Good Zay Flowers Sign

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec gave an early update at the team’s first practice in Brazil. Zrebiec had some good news regarding Flowers.

“Ronnie Stanley (toe) is watching practice. He hasn’t participate all week. Flowers is participating in some of individual stuff.”

This is the first time Flowers has practiced this week. In his one appearance this season, he caught 5 passes for 150 yards and 1 touchdown.

Flowers is a two-time Pro Bowler in his first three NFL seasons. He was a first-round pick in 2023 and signed a contract extension with the Ravens last month.

Zay Flowers Showing Good Signs of Progress With Ravens

While this doesn’t confirm that he will play on Sunday, Flowers is showing that he is making good progress. For him to be on the practice field shows he’s either close to playing this week or in Week 4.

The Ravens will be cautious with Flowers since this isn’t the first time he’s had a hamstring injury. In training camp last month, he hurt his hamstring and missed time.

Baltimore is already down at wide receiver with Ja’Kobi Lane on IR with a fractured wrist. Flowers could miss his second straight game.

If the Ravens don’t have Flowers in the game, Rashod Bateman will be the new WR1. Chris Moore got the start as WR2, so it could be heading in that direction.

The Ravens are preparing to play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Their Brazil showdown will raise questions, with the slick field potentially affecting whether Flowers plays. Baltimore does not want to jeopardize Flowers in any way if he could get hurt again with unsafe conditions.

This is a big game for the Ravens, as they try to pick up their second win of the year. They don’t want to be on a two-game losing streak and lose all their momentum.

Dallas is coming in with momentum after a Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. Baltimore knows they need to win, but will they do it with or without Flowers?