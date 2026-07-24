Ex-NFL Coach Provides Honest Assessment of Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

There have been different opinions on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson of late, but everyone knows he’s among the best players in the NFL.

Last year was an outlier for Jackson since he dealt with so many injuries during the season. That affected his play on the field, finishing with a 63.6% completion percentage for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He also had only 349 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 games.

Entering 2026, the NFL ranked Jackson as the 69th-best player. That might give the franchise quarterback some extra juice entering the season, but it doesn’t change how much of a nightmare it is to play against him.

Lamar Jackson Gets Vindication of How Dangerous He Is on the Field

Former NFL Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll went on the Ryan Ripken Show, as one of the questions asked was about game-planning against Jackson. Carroll talked about how great a player Jackson is.

“[Lamar Jackson] is so gifted and so explosive and such a dynamic playmaker,” Carroll said via Ryan Ripken. “As soon as the game gets into his hands when he’s on the move like that, he’s as good as a player could ever be.”

Jackson’s growing resume already shows how great a quarterback he is. He has been selected to four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams, and won the MVP twice.

Not only has he been an accomplished quarterback, but he currently owns four NFL records. He has the most career rushing yards by a QB, the highest career passer rating, owns the single-season rushing yards record by a QB, and is tied for the most games with a perfect passer rating.

Lamar Jackson Has Proven Himself to be a Nightmare to Defend

Despite Jackson being better known as a great athlete, he has made major strides as a pocket passer. Over the last three seasons, Jackson worked with former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to be more accurate and work well in the pocket. This is more to protect his body from more hits instead of running all the time.

Now with Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator, the Ravens’ offense is going to look very different with Jackson at quarterback. While it should be more of the same with running the ball, Doyle will add more wrinkles to it. He will want to take advantage of Jackson’s athleticism while letting him throw the football.

The Ravens are entering a transitional period in the franchise’s history with former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as head coach. At the same time, the expectations are still high with the team needing to win now.

Jackson is going to play a massive part in making sure that happens, with him and Doyle working together. As long as Jackson gets back to his MVP form in 2026, Baltimore’s offense should be rolling. That will make life harder on defenses again.