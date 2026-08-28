Ravens Face ‘Very Real Chance’ of Lamar Jackson Nightmare in 2027

The Baltimore Ravens‘ 2027 offseason has a chance to either be a time of excitement for the future of the franchise or a complete nightmare.

Many conversations center on quarterback Lamar Jackson and what his future looks like in Baltimore. After failing to land a new contract extension this past offseason, Jackson is facing an uncertain future with the team.

Things are looking like doom and gloom for the Ravens. If they don’t agree to a new deal, change could be on the horizon, and Jackson has all the control.

Lamar Jackson Controls His Future With Baltimore Ravens

Former NFL defensive back Domonique Foxworth spoke on his podcast about the situation. Foxworth looks at Jackson as having an opportunity to control his own destiny and hold all the cards to force a trade next offseason. Foxworth believes the Ravens face a “very real chance” that Jackson leaves the team in 2027.

“Most of the time great quarterbacks don’t become free agents, but normally they get to the end of their contract and the team has some leverage in a franchise tag or some way to be able to start negotiations, or like Mahomes and Allen, they just renegotiate way ahead of time. The idea that Lamar had all that leverage, like, I don’t think it’s coincidence that Lamar had all that leverage or has all that leverage headed into this season, and then a lot of changes were made. So like, that’s the thing that I have my eye on, that Lamar is doing a very NBA— it feels like he’s put himself in a very NBA-style situation where it’s like— yeah, I can do what I want at the end of this season. So let’s get it right. So that to me is huge. ‘Cause they’re not gonna, I mean, they’re not gonna cut him, but they also can’t exist with a player with an $80 million cap hit next year. So like at the end of this season, he can decide what he wants to do.”

Jackson has been a star since the Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has made four Pro Bowls, been selected to three First-Team All-Pros, and is a two-time league MVP.

Last season, the Ravens went 8-9 and missed the postseason. Jackson suffered multiple injuries that resulted in the season going in the wrong direction. He still threw for 21 touchdowns to 7 interceptions in 2025.

Could Lamar Jackson Be on Another Team Besides the Ravens in 2027?

Every NFL team would be calling the Ravens to see what kind of deal they could do to acquire Jackson. Baltimore would have a ton of great options to pick from and could rake in all the first-round picks for him.

Baltimore doesn’t want to do that, though. Jackson is a franchise-defining player and the main reason this team has been great over the last eight years.

The reality is that Jackson can do whatever he wants. He can force a trade since the Ravens want to get something out of him. With Jackson in the final year of his contract, sitting out the season for him wouldn’t be a big deal. Baltimore would hurt itself by doing that.

It will be an interesting offseason for the Ravens, as they want to eventually get a deal done with Jackson. The question is, does Jackson feel the same way, or does he want out of Baltimore?