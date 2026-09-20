Ravens Face Massive On-Field Headache Before Cowboys Brazil Game

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to take care of business against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, but they could have problems in a week.

Baltimore is slated to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. This game will be taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Some big questions have been raised about the game even before the teams travel there. Many of them focus on the field and stadium they’ll play in.

Baltimore Ravens Facing Some Complications With Brazil Week 3 Game

The Ravens and Cowboys will play at Arena Corinthians, a famous soccer stadium in Brazil. One complication is that several complaints have been made about the field conditions for games played there.

“You don’t even need to talk about the field, it’s there for everyone to see,” Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi said, via AToZ Sports’ Maurico Rodriguez. “The way we play, it’s unbelievable that we’re playing on a field like this. Both penalty areas are bad as [expletive]. If you look at it, there are bumps everywhere. There’s still going to be an NFL game here during the international break. After that game, I hope the field is in better shape.” “We’ve been struggling a lot in these last few games, and the field keeps getting worse,” Flamengo midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta said. “It’s getting harder and harder to control the ball. We have to try to play quickly. If we want to be champions, we have to find a solution. With the team we have, we can’t be playing on a field like this.”

Two NFL games have been played at Arena Corinthians over the last two years. Both were played on opening weekend, as this is the first time it has been part of the regular Sunday slate.

Will the Ravens Actually Play in Brazil for Week 3?

The game could be moved if the NFL deems the field unsafe. They have done it before, and they will have no problems doing it again.

Tentatively, the teams are looking at traveling there a bit early, around Thursday, to get accustomed to Brazil and the weather. They could get a chance to play on the field and see what it’s like.

Baltimore needs to be cautious with the field, as they already have multiple key injuries. The Ravens don’t have Zay Flowers, Ja’Kobi Lane, Teddye Buchanan, and Nnamdi Madubuike for the Saints game.

Over the next few days, the NFL will check out the field and make determinations from there. The Ravens will need to monitor what the situation will look like, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.