Ravens Make Final Decision on Zay Flowers Before Kickoff to Cowboys Game

Every Baltimore Ravens fan was hoping to figure out what would happen with wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers has a hamstring injury and missed the Ravens’ Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. He got hurt in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

This week, Flowers did not practice in the first two days of workouts. Once the Ravens got to Brazil, he did participate in individual drills. Just before kickoff to the Dallas Cowboys game in Brazil, the Ravens made it official with Flowers.

Baltimore Ravens Make it Official With Zay Flowers’ Status

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the news about Flowers’ game status. It is official: Flowers is good to go.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers is active today vs. the Cowboys.”

Fellow NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo shared more details on what Flowers’ role could be.

“Likely won’t be a full go (was told to expect about 20-30 plays if he’s active) but the #Ravens’ dynamic receiver is back in action.”

Likely won’t be a full go (was told to expect about 20-30 plays if he’s active) but the #Ravens’ dynamic receiver is back in action. https://t.co/weYomctDJm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 27, 2026

Flowers got to the stadium early to work on the field. It appeared he felt good enough to practice the Samba dance as his touchdown celebration.

He had only played in one half this season against the Colts. Flowers caught 5 passes for 150 yards and 1 touchdown.

Zay Flowers is Officially Back for Ravens Against Cowboys

This is massive news for the Ravens, as they get their top pass catcher on the team. They’ll limit his snaps, which is the smart move. With the field slick from all the rain they have been getting, it makes sense they’d limit his snaps.

Baltimore will get some help at quarterback with Flowers back. He will be joining Rashod Bateman in the starting lineup, as the two will be targeted often.

The Ravens could still stick with the running game, with Derrick Henry as the catalyst. Jackson will get some carries as well to help Henry out.

With the inactives out, everything is set, and the Ravens are ready to rock and roll with Flowers. It will be a big moment to have him back on the field against the Cowboys.

Dallas’ secondary is banged up, with two safeties and one starting corner out for the game. Flowers can take advantage of that and use his speed to create some explosive plays.

Baltimore is happy to have their star receiver back on the field and looks forward to getting the ball in his hands. It will be a matter of how much the Ravens actually push him on the field, or whether they stick with the snap limit they reportedly have on him.