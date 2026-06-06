Ravens Predicted to Draft ‘Derrick Henry Successor’ in 1st Round

The Baltimore Ravens hit paydirt in free agency with running back Derrick Henry before the 2024 season, and he’s been 1 of the NFL’s elite players, regardless of position, over the last few years.

Unfortunately, Henry is also about to play his 12th NFL season at 32 years old, and, as the old saying goes, time waits for no man.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski predicts the Ravens will go with a running back in the 1st round of the 2027 NFL draft, taking Florida star Jaden Baugh with the No. 29 overall pick.

“Multiple running back options are available to become Derrick Henry’s successor,” Sobleski wrote on June 5. “In this case, the Baltimore Ravens select the closest physically to maintain the squad’s current offensive approach … Florida’s Jadan Baugh is a 6’1”, near-230 pound powerhouse, with outstanding patience and lateral movement … Baugh can initially serve in a complementary role, spelling Hendry to extend his shelf life, then eventually taking over as the Ravens’ offensive workhorse.

Adding Baugh in 2027 would complement Baltimore’s 2026 1st round pick very nicely for the next decade or so after they selected 6-foot-4, 320-pound Penn State guard Vega Ioane at No. 14 overall.

Jadan Baugh’s Breakout Season in 2025

Baugh, a Decatur, Georgia, native, flashed as a true freshman in 2024 with 673 rushing yards and 8 total touchdowns.

He had a breakout season for the Gators in 2025 with 1,173 rushing yards, 210 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns on the way to earning All-SEC honors.

Perhaps most important and most endearing to Florida fans, Baugh had a career day in a 40-21 win over archrival Florida State with 266 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 38 carries — the highest single-game rushing total for Florida since Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL career rushing leader Emmitt Smith’s 316 rushing yards against New Mexico in 1989.

Ravens Added RB on Day 3 of 2026 NFL Draft

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti stepped in to tab 6-foot-3, 232-pound Clemson running back Adam Randall in the 5th round (No. 174 overall) of the 2026 NFL draft after general manager Eric DeCosta gave him “permission” to do so.

Bisciotti, who has an estimated net worth of $8.4 billion, has been the majority owner of the Ravens since 2004. That was following a 4-year stretch in which he owned 49 percent of the team.

“When we were down in Florida, Steve was begging for a draft pick — and he owns the team,” DeCosta said in a post-draft interview. “I said, ‘Yeah, Steve, of course you can have a draft pick.’ ”

With Randall, the Ravens now have another running back who can truly match Henry — at least in terms of size.

“Derrick Henry isn’t the only big back in the Ravens’ offense,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote in April. “At 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, Randall is another imposing playmaker in the Baltimore backfield. He became one of four players in Clemson history with at least 750 yards rushing and 750 yards receiving in the same season, joining C.J. Spiller (first round), Travis Etienne Jr. (first round) and Travis Zachery (undrafted). Injuries have significantly impacted Randall’s career. He tore an ACL in April 2022, broke his left hand in 2023 and suffered a stress fracture in his toe in 2024. Randall, who has experience returning kickoffs, will compete with Rasheen Ali as the team’s No. 3 running back.”