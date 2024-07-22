Ravens Urged to Sign Former Broncos, Jets Lineman

Questions abound about what the Baltimore Ravens will look like along the offensive line once the 2024 NFL season begins. A few of those questions would get an answer or two if the Ravens follow the latest advice and sign versatile free agent Connor McGovern.

That’s a suggestion from Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson. He pointed out how the Ravens still have “voids on either side of center Tyler Linderbaum.”

Those voids were created by last season’s starters Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson finding new homes in free agency. Robinson noted that “while the Ravens might trust incumbents like Ben Cleveland, Andrew Voorhees, or Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu to take over, Connor McGovern would offer the club far more experience.”

Versatility also strengthens the case for offering former Denver Broncos and New York Jets starter McGovern a deal: “He’s most recently been a center, but the 31-year-old boasts pro snaps at guard, and Baltimore might have to be willing to get creative.”

Adding a swing interior blocker who start at either guard spot or fill in at center in the event of an injury to Linderbaum makes sense for the Ravens.

Connor McGovern Can Help at Key Position

McGovern is certainly battle-tested at the pro level. He started 55 regular season games for the Jets and didn’t miss a start during his final season in Denver in 2019, per Pro Football Reference.

McGovern began his career as a right guard for the Broncos, but shifted over the ball almost exclusively in New York. The 31-year-old has been efficient, getting flagged for just one holding penalty and a single false start in two years.

His performances in 2023 saw McGovern post a run-blocking grade of 62.5 and 30.5 grade as a pass blocker, according to Pro Football Focus. The same source detailed how McGovern gave up one sack and 18 pressures.

While he endured his struggles, McGovern’s put enough good plays on tape to at least pique the Ravens’ interest. Like when he pulled outside and absorbed linebacker Eric Kendricks to clear a running lane against the Minnesota Vikings in the 2022 season, per Jets X-Factor co-owner Michael Nania.

Being able to clear defenders in the running game has to appeal to an offense set to be powered by two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry. The Ravens will still be prolific on the ground, but the ultimate focus will remain on protecting franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

McGovern would surely help in that endeavour thanks to his experience standing up to some of the most destructive defensive tackles in the game. Like when he took on and held his ground against Green Bay Packers’ Pro Bowler Kenny Clark.

Another great pass pro rep from McGovern. Going to be huge for the offense's potential if he can get back to his 2019 level as a top-10 pass blocking center#Jets pic.twitter.com/jzrY3LL9kH — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) August 23, 2021

It should be easy for the linemen-needy Ravens to find a spot for somebody as flexible as McGovern.

Ravens Need Right Mix Up Front

Seeing Simpson join AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals, while Zeitler signed with the Detroit Lions, left the Ravens searching for a new formula along the interior.

Finding the right mix won’t be easy. Not when there are worrying question marks about some of the notable options.

For instance, “Andrew Vorhees seems like the favorite at left guard, but he’s coming off a redshirt season after tearing his ACL,” according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink. Health is also a concern for McGovern, who dislocated his knee cap against the New York Giants in Week 8, but the veteran will offer greater positional value than Andrew Vorhees when both are 100 percent.

Meanwhile, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic believes Ben Cleveland is facing his “last — and best — opportunity to become a starter.” Cleveland’s uncertain future only underlines how the Ravens face more questions than answers along the line, so it makes sense to snap up a proven commodity like McGovern.