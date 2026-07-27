Former NFL QB Sends Clear Warning on Ravens Offense

Last year was a massive disappointment for the Baltimore Ravens‘ offense and their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

They finished in the middle of the NFL in total offense with 332.2 yards per game. The Ravens’ quarterback position saw a lot of turnover, leading to them being ranked 27th in passing yards with 175.6 yards per game.

Jackson was not the same quarterback from the past, as injuries kept him out of four games. He completed only 63% of his passes, with 21 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. Another problem is that he didn’t even run for 400 yards and scored just twice on the ground.

New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle comes over from the Chicago Bears to fix this offense. This new-look scheme is going to be quite the adjustment for Jackson and the Ravens’ offense. Maybe more than expected.

ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky on Ravens’ 2026 Offensive Expectations

While appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky spoke about the Ravens’ offense in 2026 and what to expect. Orlovsky is optimistic about the unit, but made sure to set the proper expectations for Ravens fans.

“I correlate this a little bit to Chicago last year. So Declan Doyle comes over as the new offensive coordinator for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Two-time MVP, one of the great players of this last generation. It’s a very different offense that he’s been accustomed to. And if you think about Caleb (Williams) last year in Chicago, September and October, not a good offense, bottom 10 in the NFL. November, December became a top 5 offense in the NFL. It’s just going to take time. This is Lamar Jackson, a new interior offensive line, two young new receivers on the perimeter, only real one tight end that he’s got a history with. I just think waiting to see what this unit looks like in November is going to be much, much more reliable declaration of who they are rather than the first month of the season.”

Chicago ended the 2025 season ranked sixth in total offense in Doyle’s only season there. While he was not calling the plays for the Bears, he helped develop Caleb Williams and put the game plan together.

Jackson and the Ravens have spent the last three years with now-Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator. There was improvement made in Jackson’s game as a pocket passer under Monken.

Patience Will Lead to Success for Ravens in 2026

Everyone knows how good Jackson is as an athlete and playmaker. He has become a more fluid passer with consistent accuracy.

It’s all about making sure Jackson has the protection around him so that he doesn’t get hurt. While the Ravens lost Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum at center, Baltimore upgraded at both guard positions.

Doyle is going to be able to bring out the most in this offense that needs a fresh start. It has been all about running the ball for this team with Derrick Henry. There’s no doubt that Henry will still get carries, but a more diverse passing game will help open things up.

This thing is going to take time with a whole new scheme and system in place. If the Ravens work through the growing pains, this offense is talented enough to thrive with Jackson at QB and Doyle calling the shots.