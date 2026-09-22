Former Ravens Draft Pick ‘Working on Signing’ With NFC Team Ahead of Week 3: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys, while one of their former players aims to return to an NFL 53-man roster.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Atlanta Falcons are working to sign cornerback Robert Longerbeam to their active roster. Longerbeam is now on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ practice squad, but Philadelphia signed Kenny Moore to its practice squad on Tuesday, which likely means that Longerbeam is heading to Atlanta.

“The Falcons are working to sign CB Robert Longerbeam to their active roster off the Eagles’ practice squad, sources say. A sixth-round pick for the Ravens last year, Longerbeam heads to Atlanta after A.J. Terrell was placed on IR,” Garafolo wrote on X.

Longerbeam Never Appeared in a Regular Season Game for the Ravens

The Ravens drafted Longerbeam with the 212th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he did not play any games last season because of a knee injury he suffered during training camp. Longerbeam tried to make the Ravens roster this season, but he did not make the 53-man cut.

The Ravens looked to sign Longerbeam to their practice squad after releasing him in late August, but he headed elsewhere and signed with the Eagles’ practice squad, where he might have had a better chance of making the active roster. Now Longerbeam will have a chance to make noise playing for the Falcons.

Longerbeam played five seasons of college football, all at Rutgers. In 53 games, he recorded 103 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and five interceptions.

The Falcons placed star cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve on Tuesday with a groin injury, which means Longerbeam could see the field soon and could even be in Week 3 when the Falcons play the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football.”